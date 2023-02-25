After winning its first team title in program history last year, Kemmerer added another first-place trophy Saturday at the Wyoming State High School Boys Wrestling Championships. The Rangers rode a solid showing in Friday’s semifinals and wrestle-backs to hold off Moorcroft for the Class 2A crown as they finished with 218 points while Moorcroft was second with 171.
Kemmerer had three individual state champs in Roany Proffit at 126, Karl Haslem at 132 and Riggen Walker at 152.
In Class 3A, Green River advanced six wrestlers to the finals and won its first state title since claiming back-to-back 4A titles in 2016-17. The Wolves finished with 223.5 points, followed by Cody with 167.
Lucas Todd at 106, Kale Knezovich at 138 and Thomas Dalton at 145 all won gold for the Wolves.
Sheridan won the program’s first Class 4A championship since 1990, but the Broncs were forced to hold off a late charge by Thunder Basin.
Dane Steel at 152, Kelten Crow at 160 and Colson Coon at 182 all won titles for the Broncs.
Douglas senior Lane Ewing pinned Evanston junior Brady Roberts to win his fourth title. Ewing is the 27th wrestler in state history to join the Four-Timers Club.
A handful of wrestlers three-peated, with Thunder Basin’s Antonio Avila and Lane Catlin and Shoshoni’s not only winning their third titles but finishing undefeated on the season.
PHOTOS: Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championships day two
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championship
Sheridan's Aiden Selcher wrestles Campbell County's Lukas Balfanz during their 220-pound first-round match of the Wyoming High School Class 4A Wrestling Championship on Friday at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championship
A Wheatland wrestler practices moves with his coach during the Wyoming High School Class 3A Wrestling Championship on Friday, February 24, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championship
A wrestler is comforted by his coach during the Wyoming High School Class 4A Wrestling Championship on Friday, February 24, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championship
Natrona County's Daniel Yates wrestles Star Valley's Grant Thomson during their 182-pound first-round match of the Wyoming High School Class 4A Wrestling Championship on Friday, February 24, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championship
The ref helps Kelly Walsh's Dillhan Tiedman up after his 220-pound first-round match of the Wyoming High School Class 4A Wrestling Championship on Friday, February 24, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championship
Wrestlers wait to be let in for their wrestle-back matches during the Wyoming High School Class 4A Wrestling Championship on Friday, February 24, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championship
Thunder Basin's Mason Brown catches his breathe after being pinned by Cheyenne Central's Thomas Berta during their 195-pound first-round match of the Wyoming High School Class 4A Wrestling Championship on Friday, February 24, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championship
Newcastle Upton's Heath Henkle bests Mountain View's Coby Jones during their 285-pound first-round match of the Wyoming High School Class 3A Wrestling Championship on Friday, February 24, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championship
Kelly Walsh's Jerred Smith gets pinned by Star Valley's Paxton Wolfley during their 132-pound first-round match of the Wyoming High School Class 4A Wrestling Championship on Friday, February 24, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championship
Cheyenne East's Jason Zahm greets a loved one after winning his 170-pound first-round match of the Wyoming High School Class 4A Wrestling Championship on Friday, February 24, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championship
Sheridan's Colson Coon stares down Jackson's Justin Castagno during their 182-pound first-round match at the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Wrestling Championships on Friday at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championship
Thunder Basin's Mason Brown gets pinned by Cheyenne Central's Thomas Berta during their 195-pound first-round match of the Wyoming High School Class 4A Wrestling Championship on Friday, February 24, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championship
Thunder Basin's Kingston Hanson takes off his singlet after winning his 220-pound first-round match of the Wyoming High School Class 4A Wrestling Championship on Friday, February 24, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championship
Laramie's Jamison Bade gets pushed into the mat by Cheyenne East's Lance Davis during their 220-pound first-round match of the Wyoming High School Class 4A Wrestling Championship on Friday, February 24, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championship
Sheridan's Aiden Selcher wrestles Campbell County's Lukas Balfanz during their 220-pound first-round match of the Wyoming High School Class 4A Wrestling Championship on Friday, February 24, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championship
Undefeated Thunder Basin's Lane Catlin quickly takes down Kelly Walsh's Mason Walker during their 285-pound first-round match of the Wyoming High School Class 4A Wrestling Championship on Friday, February 24, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championship
Sheridan's JonHenry Justice looks up to his coaches while wrestling Cheyenne Central's Davin Mattimoe during their 285-pound first-round match of the Wyoming High School Class 4A Wrestling Championship on Friday, February 24, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championship
Rawlin's Sage Lonn (152) flips Worland's Oan Vega during the first-round match of the Wyoming High School Class 3A Wrestling Championship on Friday at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championship
Douglas's Lane Ewing paces as he waits for his first-round match at 160 pounds at the Wyoming State High School Class 3A Wrestling Championships on Friday at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championship
The first-round matches of the Wyoming High School Class 3A Wrestling Championship begin on Friday, February 24, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championship
Douglas's Lane Ewing wrestles Riverton's Justin Newberry during their 160-pound first-round match of the Wyoming High School Class 3A Wrestling Championship on Friday, February 24, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championship
The first-round matches of the Wyoming High School Class 3A Wrestling Championship begin on Friday, February 24, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championship
Cheyenne East's Jason Zahm greets a loved one after winning his 170-pound first-round match of the Wyoming High School Class 4A Wrestling Championship on Friday, February 24, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championship
Laramie's Cutter Trabing runs into Cheyenne Central's Draven Young during their 170-pound first-round match of the Wyoming High School Class 4A Wrestling Championship on Friday, February 24, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championship
Jackson's Justin Castagno gets his arms pinned back by Sheridan's Colson Coon during their 182-pound first-round match of the Wyoming High School Class 4A Wrestling Championship on Friday, February 24, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championship
Jackson's Justin Castagno looks at Sheridan's Colson Coon during their 182-pound first-round match of the Wyoming High School Class 4A Wrestling Championship on Friday, February 24, 2023, at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
