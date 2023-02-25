After winning its first team title in program history last year, Kemmerer added another first-place trophy Saturday at the Wyoming State High School Boys Wrestling Championships. The Rangers rode a solid showing in Friday’s semifinals and wrestle-backs to hold off Moorcroft for the Class 2A crown as they finished with 218 points while Moorcroft was second with 171.

Kemmerer had three individual state champs in Roany Proffit at 126, Karl Haslem at 132 and Riggen Walker at 152.

In Class 3A, Green River advanced six wrestlers to the finals and won its first state title since claiming back-to-back 4A titles in 2016-17. The Wolves finished with 223.5 points, followed by Cody with 167.

Lucas Todd at 106, Kale Knezovich at 138 and Thomas Dalton at 145 all won gold for the Wolves.

Sheridan won the program’s first Class 4A championship since 1990, but the Broncs were forced to hold off a late charge by Thunder Basin.

Dane Steel at 152, Kelten Crow at 160 and Colson Coon at 182 all won titles for the Broncs.

Douglas senior Lane Ewing pinned Evanston junior Brady Roberts to win his fourth title. Ewing is the 27th wrestler in state history to join the Four-Timers Club.

A handful of wrestlers three-peated, with Thunder Basin’s Antonio Avila and Lane Catlin and Shoshoni’s not only winning their third titles but finishing undefeated on the season.

