Sheridan junior Hunter Goodwin motivated by 'best loss of my life'

“I kind of got beat up a little bit there, honestly,” Goodwin said. “I was a little smaller, not good at managing weight. That’s big. Coming down, it just made me hungry for more. I’ve got one goal at the end of the season and I’m gonna go get it.”

That goal is where he fell short last season: a state championship. If he has to go through Solano in order to do that, even better. And every match between now and then helps him achieve that dream.

The brief stint in the heavier weights didn’t suit him. He couldn’t maintain weight, he wasn’t comfortable and the losses affected his confidence. Now that he’s back down to his comfortable weight, the results have followed and given him that boost of confidence.

Goodwin was the third-ranked wrestler at 126 pounds in Class 4A before notching a 53-second pin against No. 4 Nathaniel Sausedo on Thursday and then making a second straight Ron Thon finals — he won last year’s.

That could be enough to make him jump either Flores (second) or Solano (first) in the standings next week. And that’s an affirming thought.

“I’m happy to be back on track and my confidence is up again,” Goodwin basked. “Just having fun and enjoying it.”