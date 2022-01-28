Sheridan wrestling sets its sights on winning state after last year's runner-up finish

The Sheridan wrestling team heads into this weekend’s Ron Thon Memorial in Riverton on the short list of state championship contenders. The Broncs are undefeated in duals against Wyoming teams and the wyowrestling.com rankings are littered with Sheridan names in nearly every weight class.

Despite losing five top-four finishers to graduation, and having defending state champ Brock Steel out for the season with an injury, Sheridan head coach Tyson Shatto believes the Broncs should still be in the mix at next month’s state tournament.

“I love where we are team-wise,” Shatto said after Thursday’s 48-36 dual victory over Kelly Walsh. “The team camaraderie is amazing. We have to find some things in matches with individuals, but I like where we’re at.”

Neither the Broncs nor the Trojans were at full strength Thursday, but Sheridan won five of the eight contested matches along with three by forfeit. And Shatto knows it’s better to deal with adversity now rather than in a few weeks.

“It’s been a rough week for the Broncs as far as things that are transpiring in our room,” he said. “Some personal things and some injuries, sickness. People have to understand that these are high school kids and we’re trying to deal with things the best we can. We love our guys and we’re going to take care of them the best we can.

“There are more important things than wrestling. We know our guys are going to be ready in February, we just have to make sure we’re doing the right things to get them there.”

Senior Rudy Osborne, Class 4A’s top-ranked wrestler at 138 pounds, and sophomore Dane Steel, who’s ranked No. 2 at 152, were both in control of their matches from the opening whistle against the Trojans. Steel, who placed fourth at 145 last year, started the match by building a big lead against KW’s Giovanni Lucchi before pinning him in the second round. Osborne followed a similar pattern on his way to a pin of Trayson Davilla.

Steel and Osborne know that they, along with returning state placers Colson Coon, Landon Wood, Terran Grooms, Cole Riesen, and Cody Dunham; and seniors Lukas Dragoiw, Jim Strobbe and Chris Larson all have to be at the top of their games for the Broncs to finally stand at the top of the podium.

Sheridan came close last year. Locked in a three-way battle with Natrona County and Thunder Basin, the Broncs went into the final matches with the lead. Sheridan went 5-7 in the placing matches, however, and Natrona County pulled out a four-point victory (247.5-243.5).

The Broncs don’t want to come up short again.

“For us to win a state championship it’s going to take trust among each other,” Osborne said. “At the beginning of the year there was a lot of doubt because we weren’t going to be the same team as last year. But not losing a dual to a Wyoming team this year I really think we have a shot at taking state. We just have to have faith in each other and wrestle one match at a time.”

Sheridan used that same approach of trusting each other and taking one game at a time on its way to winning the state football championship in the fall. Obviously, there’s been a carryover to the wrestling mat.

“I like the way that these guys pull for their teammates,” Shatto said. “They aren’t just wrestling for themselves out there, they’re wrestling for the Broncs. Our mantra coming into this season was that if we were going to do this it had to be a team unity thing.”

The team concept is contagious in Sheridan. The Broncs not only won state football, but the boys’ outdoor track and field team is the defending state champs and the indoor track and field team has won the past two state titles. Sheridan basketball is also undefeated heading into Friday night’s game at Kelly Walsh.

“I have a lot of friends in basketball and track and (winning state) is something we all talk about,” Steel admitted. “We’re having a successful year so far and if we could finish the year on top that would be pretty sweet.”

