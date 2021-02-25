Shoshoni's Truempler brothers dominate in state championship victories

“I knew I just had to go out there and take care of my business,” he said. “Wrestle like I know how to wrestle, and I would have no problem.”

Pehton had wrestled Walker three times in the past 12 months. The first two times they faced off, the matches were closely contested. However, when it came down to the state champion, Pehton ensured there would be no questions.

“I expected it to be a lot longer than that,” said Pehton. “The kid, he’s an amazing wrestler. I just caught him, but I didn’t have any doubt in the world that I would’ve lost if I didn’t catch him.”

Because of the pandemic, the brothers have only competed in two tournaments this year. While they’ve competed in duals, which can include up to three matches, in tournaments, a wrestler can compete five times in a single day with back-to-back matches.

The warm-ups were different, and the atmosphere took some time to get used to, but winning in front of 1,400 spectators was the icing on the cake for the Truempler brothers.

“That’s the beauty of wrestling,” said coach Truempler. “You can never overlook anybody. I don’t care if you’re undefeated, every time you step on the mat, you have to respect your opponent, and that’s what makes wrestling beautiful.”

