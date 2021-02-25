Shoshoni's Truempler brothers dominate in state championship victories

Wrestling has been a family affair for the Truempler family for a long time. Tryston and Pehton Truempler have been attending the Wyoming state wrestling championships since they were little boys.
Their older step-brother, Connor Wilkinson, was a three-time state champion at Shoshoni.
Now, brothers Tryston, a senior, and Pehton, a junior for the Wranglers, can call themselves a family of champions after becoming Class 2A state champions Thursday at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
“To finally be out here for four years and to bring home two state titles to my high school, it’s a great feeling,” Tryston said. “That’s six total from our family; that’s awesome.”
Tryston controlled Wright’s Jacob Goodrich right away and pinned him in the first period of their 160-pound championship match.
Pehton dominated Kemmerer ‘s Riggen Walker and pinned him within 30 seconds of the first period.
“It just makes me a proud dad,” said Tony Truempler, Shoshoni’s head coach and the father of Tryston and Pehton. “It’s kind of fun at home because they always talk ‘who’s this and who’s that.’ It’s just become a family tradition.”
When Tryston faced Goodrich last year, he was victorious via pinfall, but he came close to losing. He spent a whole round on his back and almost tasted defeat. So Tryston vowed not to let that happen again this year.
“I knew I just had to go out there and take care of my business,” he said. “Wrestle like I know how to wrestle, and I would have no problem.”
Pehton had wrestled Walker three times in the past 12 months. The first two times they faced off, the matches were closely contested. However, when it came down to the state champion, Pehton ensured there would be no questions.
“I expected it to be a lot longer than that,” said Pehton. “The kid, he’s an amazing wrestler. I just caught him, but I didn’t have any doubt in the world that I would’ve lost if I didn’t catch him.”
Because of the pandemic, the brothers have only competed in two tournaments this year. While they’ve competed in duals, which can include up to three matches, in tournaments, a wrestler can compete five times in a single day with back-to-back matches.
The warm-ups were different, and the atmosphere took some time to get used to, but winning in front of 1,400 spectators was the icing on the cake for the Truempler brothers.
“That’s the beauty of wrestling,” said coach Truempler. “You can never overlook anybody. I don’t care if you’re undefeated, every time you step on the mat, you have to respect your opponent, and that’s what makes wrestling beautiful.”