Six Wyoming wrestlers earn All-America status at NHSCA Nationals

Six high school wrestlers from Wyoming earned All-America honors at the NHSCA High School Nationals over the weekend at Virginia Beach, Virginia.
Kelly Walsh senior Analu Benabise, a four-time state champion for the Trojans, finished sixth at 145 pounds to lead the Cowboy State contingent. Also in the senior division, Sheridan's Reese Osborne, a two-time state champ for the Broncs, was seventh at 138, and teammate Hayden Crow, the 2020 state champion, was seventh at 160.
In the junior division, three-time state champs Sefton Douglass (113) of Lyman and Cody Phelps (132) of Pinedale both placed eighth. And in the sophomore division, Douglas two-state champion Lane Ewing finished seventh at 145.
Jack Nowlin
Sports Editor
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
