Six Wyoming wrestlers earn All-America status at NHSCA Nationals

Six high school wrestlers from Wyoming earned All-America honors at the NHSCA High School Nationals over the weekend at Virginia Beach, Virginia.

Kelly Walsh senior Analu Benabise, a four-time state champion for the Trojans, finished sixth at 145 pounds to lead the Cowboy State contingent. Also in the senior division, Sheridan's Reese Osborne, a two-time state champ for the Broncs, was seventh at 138, and teammate Hayden Crow, the 2020 state champion, was seventh at 160.

In the junior division, three-time state champs Sefton Douglass (113) of Lyman and Cody Phelps (132) of Pinedale both placed eighth. And in the sophomore division, Douglas two-state champion Lane Ewing finished seventh at 145.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.