Star Valley cements fifth consecutive wrestling state championship

Star Valley only wrestled with its complete lineup in the season’s opening weekend and the past two weeks. So sending seven wrestlers into championship matches came as a gratifying reward.
One-by-one, each one of those wrestlers fell. Star Valley already had built a big enough lead to cruise to a fifth consecutive Wyoming State High School Class 3A Wrestling Championship on Saturday but spent most of it looking at the skylights.
“We knew we were in an uphill battle in some of those matches and that’s OK,” Braves head coach Eddie Clark said. “The big thing is that our kids fought hard. The goal at the beginning of the season was never about the individual, it was about the team.”
Star Valley wrestled in four consecutive championship matches. Clark never left his seat. All of them came away empty. Sophomore Jacob Guild lost to undefeated Lyman sophomore Sefton Douglass. Pinedale junior Colton Gehlhausen beat Waylon Nelson by 3-2 decision. Pinedale returning state champion Cody Phelps beat Winston Green by major decision. Junior Brayden Andrews lost to Douglas’ incredible freshman Lane Ewing. That left a gap before David Walker fell to three-time state champion Charlie Beaudrie of Cody.
In the end, the Braves could count on their cornerstones. Senior Trent Clark rallied back to win another state championship at 195 pounds before heavyweight senior Parker Merritt capped his undefeated 38-0 season with a first-period pin.
“This team had a really neat vibe from the beginning, supported each other, loved each other, cared for each other all the way through,” Clark said. “And we went through a lot. The kids kept working, stuck through the course of things and believed in each other and got it done.”
The culture around Star Valley helped make its wrestling team the most successful in Wyoming history. The community bought into the vision and an endless stream of kids came through to work hard and transform the doorway to the wrestling room into an illustrious vestibule to greatness. The Braves’ champions hoped they made their lasting footprint on the program now that their time is over.
“We just had a guy transfer from Rock Springs, we’ve got a sophomore heavyweight too,” Merritt said. “And then all our lighter guys, hopefully our older guys taught them something.”
Star Valley also took Green River’s team championship with a smile. Green River assistant coach Adam Baker was one of head coach Eddie Clark’s favorite wrestlers when Baker wrestled at Star Valley.
“It just doesn’t get better than that for me,” Clark said. “Adam Baker was one of my finest. One of the best leaders I’ve had in the room.”
Outside of the team race, Douglas senior Cody Pinkerton successfully completed his 55-0 season with another state championship. Lander junior Jack Sweeney scored a pinfall over potent Powell senior Bo Dearcorn. Newcastle-Upton junior Kale Corley also overcame his past shortcomings to win his first state title by pinfall at 138 pounds.
“I’ve been working hard throughout the season to get this,” Corley said. “This is real important to me.”
