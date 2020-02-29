Star Valley cements fifth consecutive wrestling state championship

“This team had a really neat vibe from the beginning, supported each other, loved each other, cared for each other all the way through,” Clark said. “And we went through a lot. The kids kept working, stuck through the course of things and believed in each other and got it done.”

The culture around Star Valley helped make its wrestling team the most successful in Wyoming history. The community bought into the vision and an endless stream of kids came through to work hard and transform the doorway to the wrestling room into an illustrious vestibule to greatness. The Braves’ champions hoped they made their lasting footprint on the program now that their time is over.

“We just had a guy transfer from Rock Springs, we’ve got a sophomore heavyweight too,” Merritt said. “And then all our lighter guys, hopefully our older guys taught them something.”

Star Valley also took Green River’s team championship with a smile. Green River assistant coach Adam Baker was one of head coach Eddie Clark’s favorite wrestlers when Baker wrestled at Star Valley.

“It just doesn’t get better than that for me,” Clark said. “Adam Baker was one of my finest. One of the best leaders I’ve had in the room.”