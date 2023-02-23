Star Valley finds itself in the pole position Thursday to win the inaugural Wyoming State High School Girls Wrestling Championship.

The Braves enter Friday's consolation semifinals and placing matches with 131 points, followed by Pinedale with 113, Kelly Walsh with 82 and Sheridan with 80 in the all-class state finals.

Two Star Valley wrestlers -- sophomore Veil Foreman at 135 pounds and freshman Cara Andrews at 145 -- advanced to the finals, winning all three of their matches by pinfall. Foreman, who improved to 39-0 on the season, takon Lovell sophomore Danika Crumrine in the championship match. Andrews faces Cheyenne Central junior Meadow King.

Pinedale advanced three to the finals in freshman McKinzie Mortensen (27-0) at 100, senior Rhonda Auradou at 115 and junior Katyana Dexter at 235.

Kelly Walsh, Cheyenne East, Wind River and Worland all have two in the finals; with Glenrock, Natrona County, Powell, Lovell, Rock Springs, Buffalo, Rawlins, Wheatland, Moorcroft, Laramie, Lingle-Fort Laramie/Southeast, Newcastle/Upton and Cody placing one wrestler in the finals.

Natrona County senior Andraya Cancholaearned her spot in Friday night's championship match at 125 with a third-period pin of Powell's Yessenia Teague.

"I had beat her every time and this time it just felt so different," Canchola said of her victory over Teague. "It felt like an actual win this time. And a win for my team, too."

This isn't Canchola's first time under the bright lights of the Ford Wyoming Center, but it is the first time she will finish on the podium. Canchola, who first started wrestling four years ago, went 0-2 at 120 pounds at last year's state tournament.

"I was hoping to place in the boys’ bracket," Canchola said of her initial thoughts when she first stepped on the mat. "But then girls’ wrestling came along and I was like, ‘I might win a state title doing this.’ I’m almost there."

Canchola will face a familiar opponent in the finals: Wheatland freshman Ariel Kumelos, who rallied for a 12-11 victory in her opening match and then pinned her way to the finals. Canchola pinned Kumelos in their two previcous matches this season.

Before then, though, Canchola and Kumelos, and the other 26 finalists will walk in the March of Champions on Friday night. Previously, the March of Champions has been reserved for the championship semifinalists, which until this year had been an all-boys affair.

A broad smile crept across Canchola's face when asked what that experience would be like.

"I hadn't even thought about that," she said after a short pause. "That's going to be cool."

***

Kelly Walsh senior Olivia Smith and junior Skylee Gangwish also get to take part in the March of Champions after Smith pinned her way to the finals at 170 and Gangwish pinned Big Piney's Charleigh Smith in the semifinals at 155.

Wind River's AnnaBeth Bomhoft will try to finish her senior season undefeated at 115 when she faces Pinedale's Auradou for the title. The match is a replay of the Ron Thon Memorial championship, with Bomhoft won by pinfall.

The Cougars' other finalist is sophomore Molly Bomhoft at 105.

At 110, Moorcroft junior Rebekah Anderson, who went 1-2 at last year's state tournament, faces Powell's Allison LeBlanc. The Panther freshman entered the weekend with a 14-16 record, but won all three of her matches by pinfall.

In addition to the Bomhoft-Auradou rematch, Friday's finals features four other repeats of the Ron Thon Memorial finals. Pinedale's Mortenson versus Glenrock freshman Lucy Ticknor at 100, Foreman and Crumrine at 135, Gangwish and Houk at 155 and Smith and Cody's Ashton Hubbs at 170.

