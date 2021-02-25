Star Valley sets sights on winning sixth consecutive Class 3A state wrestling title

In a high school wrestling season filled with uncertainty, there remains one constant: Star Valley is the gold standard in Class 3A.
The five-time defending state champion Braves didn't lose a dual to a 3A team and added wins over 4A Thunder Basin, Rock Springs, Evanston and Laramie for good measure. Their only losses came to Natrona County and two-time defending 4A state champ Kelly Walsh at the Trojan Border Wars six weeks ago. At last week's Southwest Quadrant qualifier -- the only non-dual competition of the season prior to the state meet -- Star Valley wrestlers won eight of the final nine weight classes to easily outdistance Green River, last year's 4A runner-up; Lyman; and Mountain View.
Even though the Braves head into Friday's Wyoming State High School Class 3A Wrestling Championships at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper as the favorites, head coach Eddie Clark knows there are teams capable of knocking Star Valley off its perch. Northeast Quadrant champion Douglas and runner-up Worland, along with Northwest Quadrant champ Powell and runner-up Pinedale appear to be the most likely teams to challenge the Braves.
"We did see a lot of those teams this year," Clark said, "but we haven't seen a lot of teams at full strength. It's going to be an interesting state tournament."
Adding to the intrigue is that only the top two wrestlers in each weight class were seeded. After that, it's more or less a random draw based on regions to fill out the brackets.
"The quadrant qualifiers make for some interesting quarterfinal matches that probably should be state semifinal matches," Clark said. "There are going to be some interesting things going on early in this tournament."
And with a state-best 26 qualifiers, it's not surprising that some of those 'interesting' early matches could involve the Braves. At 106, Star Valley sophomore Bridger Smith, who is ranked No. 3 by wyowrestling.com, could face No. 2 Kazen Siler of Lyman in the quarterfinals. A similar situation could occur at 120 between the Braves' Waylon Nelson (No. 2) and Worland's Ross Goncalves (No. 3). And at 126, No. 3 Kal Burk of Star Valley and No. 2 Kade Flores of Green River square off in the first round.
Clark isn't complaining, though. He knows the sacrifices that have been made to get to this point of the season and is ready to get across the finish line.
"I'm just happy that we're getting a chance to do it," he admitted. "It's been an interesting year and it's taken a lot of commitment from everyone involved, from the kids to the administration to the custodians and even the kids who are in our special ed department. Those kids couldn't go out and do jobs outside the school, so they've been washing our wrestling gear every day as part of their job training. It's been a complete team effort."
Having the state tournament crammed into one day instead of the usual two means that wrestlers competing in the third- and fifth-place matches will have to wrestle five times in about an eight-hour time frame. It's another aspect of the 2021 state tournament that concerns, but also excites, Clark.
"Usually if a kid drops a match they will get time to rebound," he said. "And as a coach you'll have time to get their mind in the right place, but we don't have that luxury this year. It's going to be fast and furious. I'm excited about it because it's going to be something new and I always like that challenge.
"The whole season has been a little bizarre, so why not have state be a little bizarre, too."
