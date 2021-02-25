Star Valley sets sights on winning sixth consecutive Class 3A state wrestling title

"The quadrant qualifiers make for some interesting quarterfinal matches that probably should be state semifinal matches," Clark said. "There are going to be some interesting things going on early in this tournament."

And with a state-best 26 qualifiers, it's not surprising that some of those 'interesting' early matches could involve the Braves. At 106, Star Valley sophomore Bridger Smith, who is ranked No. 3 by wyowrestling.com, could face No. 2 Kazen Siler of Lyman in the quarterfinals. A similar situation could occur at 120 between the Braves' Waylon Nelson (No. 2) and Worland's Ross Goncalves (No. 3). And at 126, No. 3 Kal Burk of Star Valley and No. 2 Kade Flores of Green River square off in the first round.

Clark isn't complaining, though. He knows the sacrifices that have been made to get to this point of the season and is ready to get across the finish line.

"I'm just happy that we're getting a chance to do it," he admitted. "It's been an interesting year and it's taken a lot of commitment from everyone involved, from the kids to the administration to the custodians and even the kids who are in our special ed department. Those kids couldn't go out and do jobs outside the school, so they've been washing our wrestling gear every day as part of their job training. It's been a complete team effort."