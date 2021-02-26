Star Valley wins sixth consecutive Class 3A state wrestling championship

Star Valley’s sixth consecutive Class 3A state wrestling title was in doubt heading into the semifinals Friday at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper. The Braves had eight wrestlers in the semis but trailed Douglas 96-86 in the points race.
The Bearcats’ lead didn’t last long, however. Star Valley won all three head-to-head matches against Douglas in the semifinals and sent six wrestlers through to the finals compared to just one for the Bearcats. That proved to be the difference as Star Valley finished with 228 points to 202 for Douglas. Worland was third with 165.5, followed by Green River with 148 and Pinedale with 135.
“It was kind of an up-and-down day,” Star Valley head coach Eddie Clark said. “We were behind for awhile, but I think we won it with the way we wrestled in the semifinals and in the consolation semifinals. Douglas and Worland definitely kept us honest.”
The Braves won three individual gold medals, with senior Waylon Nelson earning a 5-1 decision over sophomore teammate Raf Greene to win the 120-pound title. Junior Jacob Guild followed with a win over Lander’s Charles Snyder at 126 and senior Haze Child finished it off with a 7-0 decision over Powell defending state champ Seth Horton at 152. The win was especially sweet for Child, who won it all in 2019 but finished third last year.
“It’s an awesome feeling to win another title,” he said. “I just had to stay focused and take it one match at a time. I made sure I didn’t give up any easy points.”
Star Valley also had finalists at 182 and 285 and had seven other wrestlers finish in the top six to cap a wrestling season unlike any other.
“I’m super proud of the kids for enduring all that they had to go through this year,” Clark said. “They showed a lot of resilience to keep going.”
***
The state meet was filled with returning state champions, and a number of them grabbed another gold medal Friday.
- Lyman’s Sefton Douglass, Worland’s Luke Goncalves and the Pinedale trio of Cody Phelps, Colton Gehlhausen and Keegan Gehlhausen all won their third state titles, while Douglas sophomore Lane Ewing and Lander senior Jack Sweeney won their second. Green River senior Dominic Martinez, who was going for his fourth in a row, lost to Rawlins’ Zachary Covolo in the quarterfinals but battled back to finish third.
- Colton Gehlhausen got things started for the Wranglers, rallying from a 5-4 deficit in the third period to earn a 9-5 decision over Green River’s Connor Todd.
“I had no doubt I was going to win,: Gehlhausen said. “I was just feeling him out. And once he made a mistake I was ready.”
Gehlhausen, who won the previous two years at 120, will go for No. 4 next year.
“I’ve just got to take it one step at a time.”
Phelps followed with a dominating performance at 138. The junior finished 46-0 on the season with a 23-8 technical fall over Mountain View’s Tanner Collins in the final. Phelps credits Gehlhausen and his other teammates for making it look easy on the mat.
“We drill really well together in the room,” he said. “They make me better and we’re going to end up getting a bunch of state champions.”
For Keegan Gehlhausen, his 9-3 decision over Riverton’s Tray Hyatt allowed him to gain some redemption after finishing fifth last year following back-to-back state championships. The first came as a freshman at 106 pounds.
“When I started, my goal was to make it to state and hopefully win one match by the time I was a senior,” he said. “I guess I did that. I have to credit my dad (Lance Gehlhausen) for pushing me and always giving me confidence in myself.”
- Douglass was denied the matchup he wanted when Martinez lost in the quarterfinals, but the junior took winning his third state title in stride.
“I went down to face Martinez because he was trying to be a Four-Timer and I wanted him to know there are no freebies,” Douglass said. “For me, this is all about having fun. State doesn’t really mean anything to me because I have bigger goals like wrestling in DI and being an Olympian.”
- Sweeney’s title at 182 put him among a small group of wrestlers who placed at state in four different classifications. He was sixth at 145 as a freshman, finished second at 152 as a sophomore and won the title at 170 last year.
“I weigh about 170, but I wanted to compete at 182,” he admitted. “So for me it was all about creating angles and being quick.”
Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @CASJackN