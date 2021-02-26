Star Valley wins sixth consecutive Class 3A state wrestling championship

Star Valley’s sixth consecutive Class 3A state wrestling title was in doubt heading into the semifinals Friday at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper. The Braves had eight wrestlers in the semis but trailed Douglas 96-86 in the points race.

The Bearcats’ lead didn’t last long, however. Star Valley won all three head-to-head matches against Douglas in the semifinals and sent six wrestlers through to the finals compared to just one for the Bearcats. That proved to be the difference as Star Valley finished with 228 points to 202 for Douglas. Worland was third with 165.5, followed by Green River with 148 and Pinedale with 135.

“It was kind of an up-and-down day,” Star Valley head coach Eddie Clark said. “We were behind for awhile, but I think we won it with the way we wrestled in the semifinals and in the consolation semifinals. Douglas and Worland definitely kept us honest.”

The Braves won three individual gold medals, with senior Waylon Nelson earning a 5-1 decision over sophomore teammate Raf Greene to win the 120-pound title. Junior Jacob Guild followed with a win over Lander’s Charles Snyder at 126 and senior Haze Child finished it off with a 7-0 decision over Powell defending state champ Seth Horton at 152. The win was especially sweet for Child, who won it all in 2019 but finished third last year.