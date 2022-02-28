Star Valley wrestling once again finishes on top in final year of 3A competition

Star Valley head wrestling coach Eddie Clark had a simple statement Saturday night as he was leaving the Ford Wyoming Center, where the Braves had just won their seventh consecutive Class 3A state wrestling championship.

“We’ve conquered 3A,” Clark said. “That’s the story.”

Hard to argue with that. Star Valley had only one individual gold medalist — senior Harrison Hoopes at 195 pounds — but did just enough to hold off Douglas for the team title. The Braves finished with 216 points while the Bearcats totaled 213.5 to take home the runner-up trophy for the fourth year in a row.

“I knew it was going to be tight,” Clark said, “but this was a great ending to a very trying season. We battled injuries and illness all year. We lost kids during football. We had kids in and out of the lineup all season long.”

Senior Jacob Guild, who won the state title at 126 last season, entered this year’s state meet with just 23 matches on the season. Competing at 145, Guild lost to eventual state champion Rylan Wehr of Douglas in the quarterfinals before battling back to finish third.

“Jacob Guild wasn’t on the mat but two weeks this year,” Clark said. “He had one really horrible ankle sprain and then he just got back on the mat and someone fell into him in practice and he sprained it again, but it was a different ligament.

“So it’s just been perpetual injuries. It just says a lot about the resiliency of these kids.”

No Star Valley wrestler epitomized that resiliency more than senior Zach Patterson. Competing at 182 pounds, Patterson took a 48-0 record into the championship match against Cody’s Grayson Beaudrie, whom Patterson had pinned to win the West Regional title the previous week.

Saturday, though, Beaudrie emerged as the champion when an injury forced Patterson to retire.

“Zach Patterson wrestled all season with a torn hip labrum,” Clark explained. “And then in the finals, he tore his ACL.”

The 216 points the Braves scored over the two days were their lowest point total of their seven-year run. But given all that Star Valley overcame during the season, Clark might have been most proud of this team.

“We grew a lot as a wrestling community and these kids grew up a lot this year,” he said after a long pause. “It’s been a difficult and an emotional year. But it’s a great victory and these kids sure have earned it.”

Clark and Star Valley will be back at the Ford Wyoming Center next year. The Braves won’t be defending their 3A title, though. Instead, because of the latest reclassification cycle, they’ll be competing in 4A and trying to win their first title in the state’s largest class.

Star Valley has been there before, competing in 4A from 2008-11. In 2008, one year after winning back-to-back 3A titles, the Braves finished second, just four points behind state champion Gillette. So don’t expect the Braves to back down from the challenge as they try to stand atop the podium and end Natrona County’s two-year reign as 4A champions.

“Tell Scottie I’m coming for him next year,” Clark laughed, in reference to NC head coach, and former Spearfish (South Dakota) High School teammate, Scott Russell.

