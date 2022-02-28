Star Valley wrestling once again finishes on top in final year of 3A competition

Star Valley head wrestling coach Eddie Clark, right, and assistant coach Winston Patterson shout instructions to one of the Braves competing Friday in the Wyoming State High School Class 3A Wrestling Championships at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
Lauren Miller, Star-Tribune
Star Valley's Jacob Guild flips Lander's Charles Snyder in their 126-pound championship match at last year's state wrestling tournament at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
Star Valley head wrestling coach Eddie Clark had a simple statement Saturday night as he was leaving the Ford Wyoming Center, where the Braves had just won their seventh consecutive Class 3A state wrestling championship.
“We’ve conquered 3A,” Clark said. “That’s the story.”
Hard to argue with that. Star Valley had only one individual gold medalist — senior Harrison Hoopes at 195 pounds — but did just enough to hold off Douglas for the team title. The Braves finished with 216 points while the Bearcats totaled 213.5 to take home the runner-up trophy for the fourth year in a row.
“I knew it was going to be tight,” Clark said, “but this was a great ending to a very trying season. We battled injuries and illness all year. We lost kids during football. We had kids in and out of the lineup all season long.”
Senior Jacob Guild, who won the state title at 126 last season, entered this year’s state meet with just 23 matches on the season. Competing at 145, Guild lost to eventual state champion Rylan Wehr of Douglas in the quarterfinals before battling back to finish third.
“Jacob Guild wasn’t on the mat but two weeks this year,” Clark said. “He had one really horrible ankle sprain and then he just got back on the mat and someone fell into him in practice and he sprained it again, but it was a different ligament.
“So it’s just been perpetual injuries. It just says a lot about the resiliency of these kids.”
No Star Valley wrestler epitomized that resiliency more than senior Zach Patterson. Competing at 182 pounds, Patterson took a 48-0 record into the championship match against Cody’s Grayson Beaudrie, whom Patterson had pinned to win the West Regional title the previous week.
Saturday, though, Beaudrie emerged as the champion when an injury forced Patterson to retire.
“Zach Patterson wrestled all season with a torn hip labrum,” Clark explained. “And then in the finals, he tore his ACL.”
The 216 points the Braves scored over the two days were their lowest point total of their seven-year run. But given all that Star Valley overcame during the season, Clark might have been most proud of this team.
“We grew a lot as a wrestling community and these kids grew up a lot this year,” he said after a long pause. “It’s been a difficult and an emotional year. But it’s a great victory and these kids sure have earned it.”
Clark and Star Valley will be back at the Ford Wyoming Center next year. The Braves won’t be defending their 3A title, though. Instead, because of the latest reclassification cycle, they’ll be competing in 4A and trying to win their first title in the state’s largest class.
Star Valley has been there before, competing in 4A from 2008-11. In 2008, one year after winning back-to-back 3A titles, the Braves finished second, just four points behind state champion Gillette. So don’t expect the Braves to back down from the challenge as they try to stand atop the podium and end Natrona County’s two-year reign as 4A champions.
“Tell Scottie I’m coming for him next year,” Clark laughed, in reference to NC head coach, and former Spearfish (South Dakota) High School teammate, Scott Russell.
State Wrestling
A referee closely watches a match between 2A wrestlers at the Wyoming State Wrestling Championships on Friday at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
Rosendo Garcia, of Lovell, slides away from Christian Reilly, of Hulett, during the 2A 285 pound weight class championship match at the Wyoming State Wrestling Championships on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Davin Mattimoe, of Cheyenne Central, celebrates after beating Aidyn Mitchell, of Thunder Basin, during the 4a 220 pound weight class championship match during the Wyoming State Wrestling Championships on at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Davin Mattimoe, of Cheyenne Central, celebrates after beating Aidyn Mitchell, of Thunder Basin, during the 4a 220 pound weight class championship match during the Wyoming State Wrestling Championships on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Rosendo Garcia, of Lovell, and Christian Reilly, of Hulett, hug after the 2A 285 pound weight class championship match at the Wyoming State Wrestling Championships on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Cody Cunningham, of Lander, hugs his coach after being pinned during the 3A 285 pound weight class championship match at the Wyoming State Wrestling Championships on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center.
The Wheatland coaches lift Jake Hicks after he beat Keltan Ewing, of Douglas, in the Class 3A 152 weight class championship match at the Wyoming State Wrestling Championships on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Cody's Trey Smith celebrates his victory over Star Valley's Bridger Smith in the 113-pound title match at the Wyoming State High School Class 3A Wrestling Championships on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Natrona County's Kaeden Wilcox tries to flip Kelly Walsh's Noah Hone during their 160-pound title match at the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Wrestling Championships on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Pinedale's Cody Phelps holds up four fingers to the crowd after winning the 138-pound title match at the Wyoming State High School Class 3A Wrestling Championships on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Billy Brenton, of Natrona County, wrestles Cael Porter, of Thunder Basin, during the Class 4A 145 weight class championship match at the Wyoming State Wrestling Championships on Saturday at the Ford Wyoming Center.
Natrona County's Billy Brenton locks arms with Thunder Basin's Lukus Maxwell in their 145-pound quarterfinal match at the Wyoming State High School lass 4A Wrestling Championships on Friday at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
Here's all the action from the final day of the Wyoming State Wrestling Championships.
State Wrestling
Braves Tracker
SEVENTH HEAVEN: Star Valley won the Class 3A state wrestling title for the seventh year in a row Saturday.
MOVING ON UP: The Braves will compete in Class 4A next season.
BATTLING THROUGH: Star Valley dealt with injuries all season and senior Zach Patterson saw his bid for an undefeated state championship end when he tore his ACL in the 182-pound final.
HE SAID IT: “It’s been a difficult and an emotional year. But it’s a great victory and these kids sure have earned it.” -- Star Valley head coach Eddie Clark.
Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.
