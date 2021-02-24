 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
State wrestling: 2020 Class 2A championship matches
View Comments

State wrestling: 2020 Class 2A championship matches

{{featured_button_text}}
WyoVarsity logo

106

Colton Coffman, Lus, maj dec KC Gibson, WR, 16-5

113

Brock Blevins, SE, dec Kaleb Fila, BP, 7-5

120

Connor Vidkery, Kem, dec Cael Thompson, Cok, 7-5, OT

126

Quinton Hecker, Lov, dec Preston Seamands, Wri, 5-2

132

Dawson Schramm, Kem, tech fall Dustin Simmons, Glk, 16-1

138

Felipe Gaytan, G/R, dec Asher Nicholson, Lov 7-5

145

Parker Seeley, Mor, dec Roedy Farrell, The, 9-5

152

Tryston Truempler, Sho, dec Kyle Breen, TR, 10-5

160

Wes Teichert, Cok, pin Hunter Garoutte, Mor, 5:35

170

Emery Bemis, Lus, pin Joseph Kennah, Hul, 1:08

182

Rowdy Pfeil, Mor, tech fall Riley Shaffer, The, 15-0

195

Tate Carson, SE, dec Colton Befus, WR, 8-4

220

Logan Cole, The, dec Parker Schlater, Mor, 4-2

285

Coy Trainor, Lov, pin Will Baker, SE, 3:38

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Tennis: Djokovic wins record-extending ninth Australian Open

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News