State wrestling: 2020 Class 2A championship matches

106
Colton Coffman, Lus, maj dec KC Gibson, WR, 16-5
113
Brock Blevins, SE, dec Kaleb Fila, BP, 7-5
120
Connor Vidkery, Kem, dec Cael Thompson, Cok, 7-5, OT
126
Quinton Hecker, Lov, dec Preston Seamands, Wri, 5-2
132
Dawson Schramm, Kem, tech fall Dustin Simmons, Glk, 16-1
138
Felipe Gaytan, G/R, dec Asher Nicholson, Lov 7-5
145
Parker Seeley, Mor, dec Roedy Farrell, The, 9-5
152
Tryston Truempler, Sho, dec Kyle Breen, TR, 10-5
160
Wes Teichert, Cok, pin Hunter Garoutte, Mor, 5:35
170
Emery Bemis, Lus, pin Joseph Kennah, Hul, 1:08
182