State wrestling championships return to two-day affair this weekend

After last year’s Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championships were held over three days because of the coronavirus pandemic, this weekend’s state meet will once again take place over two days at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

Wrestlers in all three classifications — 4A, 3A and 2A — get started Friday morning and action continues throughout the day, with the semifinals set to begin at 7 p.m. following the March of Champions. Saturday’s finals are scheduled to start at 3:45 p.m.

Even though last year’s state meet was held over three days, each classification went start to finish in one day. Wright won the 2A title on Thursday, Star Valley claimed the 3A title on Friday and Natrona County capped the event by winning the 4A crown on Saturday.

Here are some things to watch for this weekend.

Regional winners

Natrona County had six individual gold medalists and won the 4A West in impressive fashion while Thunder Basin eked out a 2.5-point victory (252-249.5) over Sheridan to win the 4A East.

Douglas crowned six regional champs to win the 3A East. In the West, six-time defending state champion Star Valley only had two individual winners — seniors Zachary Patterson at 182 and Harrison Hoopes at 195 — but used its depth to take the regional title.

In 2A, Moorcroft, which saw its eight-time state championship run end last year, won the East. The Wolves put nine wrestlers into the finals, with Dayne Humes (106), Jacob Anderson (145) and Chris Boardman (152) winning individual gold. Kemmerer was just as dominant in winning the West, sending seven to the finals and getting wins from Karl Haslem (120), Roany Proffit (126), Connor Vickrey (132) and Riggen Walker (145).

Four-timers and perfection

Lyman’s Sefton Douglass and Pinedale’s Cody Phelps will be looking to join the four-timers club this weekend in Class 3A.

Douglass (42-0) will compete at 126 pounds while Phelps (50-0) will compete at 138.

In addition to Douglass and Phelps, five other wrestlers are chasing undefeated records this weekend.

In 4A, Cheyenne Central’s Jack Ring is 14-0 at 170 and Thunder Basin’s Lane Catlin is 36-0 at 285.

Class 3A’s other unbeatens are Douglas’ Lane Ewing (26-0 at 160), Star Valley’s Patterson (48-0) and Hoopes (38-0).

Strength in numbers

Natrona County qualified the most wrestlers with 28 — the Mustangs have two competitors in every weight class but 113 and 132 — followed by Thunder Basin and Cheyenne East (24) in 4A.

Star Valley leads the 3A field with 24 wrestlers; Douglas and Worland are second with 20 each.

In 2A, Moorcroft qualified 20 followed by Kemmerer with 19.

