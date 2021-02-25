 Skip to main content
State wrestling: Class 3A Reasons to Watch
3a state championship

Lander's Jack Sweeney pins Powell's Bo Dearcorn in the 170-pound title match at last year's Wyoming State High School Class 3A Wrestling Championships at the Casper Events Center.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

STILL THE TEAM TO BEAT: Star Valley is the five-time defending state champion and the Braves are the odds-on favorite to make it six in a row. The Braves have two wrestlers in every weight class but two (106 and 152) and return seven wrestlers who earned medals at state last year.

PINEDALE POWER: Pinedale may have finished second to Powell in last weekend's Northwest Quadrant qualifier, but the Wranglers return three two-time state champs in juniors Colton Gehlhausen and Cody Phelps and senior Keegan Gehlhausen. Colton Gehlhausen and Phelps are obviously undefeated on the big stage, while Keegan Gehlhausen was 5th last year after winning it all in 2018-19.

LOADED: Along with the three Pinedale standouts, Lyman's Sefton Douglass, Newcastle/Upton's Kale Corley and Luke Goncalves are all two-time state champs. And Green River's Dominic Martinez, who won three titles at Class 4A, is looking to join the Four-Timers Club. To do so, he'll likely have to get through Douglass, who beat him in the SW qualifier.

UNDEFEATED: The win over Martinez last week gave Douglass a 36-0 record at 113 heading into state. Three other 3A wrestlers enter Friday with perfect marks: Phelps (38-0 at 138), Keegan Gehlhausen (43-0 at 170) and Torrington sophomore Sam Sorenson (27-0 at 220). Short, dual-only season or not, you can't beat perfection.

CHAMPIONS APLENTY: In addition to the seven wrestlers mentioned above who have won multiple state championships, five others are back to defend their titles. Green River's Thomas Dalton and Kade Flores won 4A titles last year; and Douglas' Lane Ewing, Powell's Seth Horton and Lander's Jack Sweeney wont 3A gold. Star Valley's Haze Child finished third last year but won it all in 2019.

Watch Now: Related Video

Wyoming state wrestling high school championships

