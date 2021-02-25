State wrestling: Class 3A Reasons to Watch

STILL THE TEAM TO BEAT: Star Valley is the five-time defending state champion and the Braves are the odds-on favorite to make it six in a row. The Braves have two wrestlers in every weight class but two (106 and 152) and return seven wrestlers who earned medals at state last year.

PINEDALE POWER: Pinedale may have finished second to Powell in last weekend's Northwest Quadrant qualifier, but the Wranglers return three two-time state champs in juniors Colton Gehlhausen and Cody Phelps and senior Keegan Gehlhausen. Colton Gehlhausen and Phelps are obviously undefeated on the big stage, while Keegan Gehlhausen was 5th last year after winning it all in 2018-19.

LOADED: Along with the three Pinedale standouts, Lyman's Sefton Douglass, Newcastle/Upton's Kale Corley and Luke Goncalves are all two-time state champs. And Green River's Dominic Martinez, who won three titles at Class 4A, is looking to join the Four-Timers Club. To do so, he'll likely have to get through Douglass, who beat him in the SW qualifier.