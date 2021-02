State wrestling: Class 4A First on the Floor

132

Kyler Henderson, NC, vs Zabian Cowley, TB; Aiden Gregory, CS, vs Treyton Ferrari, CC; Brady Roberts, Eva, vs Garrett Marker, KW; Josh Sain, RS, vs Hunter Goodwin, She; Garret Fletcher, RS, vs Reece Overly, Eva; Bodie Livingston, Lar, vs Jais Rose, TB; Dylan Brenton, NC, vs Cole Hilliker, CC; Lucas Hill, Gil, vs Jacob Soden, CS.

138

Billy Brenton, NC, vs Greg Beal, CC; Kaden Cummings, Eva, vs Dylan Catlin, TB; RJ Davidson, RS, vs Blake Harding, Gil; Jesse Smith, KW, vs Brian Mead, CE; Reese Osborne, She, vs Jayce Berry, NV; Alex Eisenbraun, Gil, vs Fischer Hawkins, Lar; Braxden Stewart, CE, vs Christian Kopf, CC; Rylie Nelson, RS, vs Kendell Cummings, Eva.

145

Analu Benabise, KW, vs Tyler Dorrell, CE; Aydan Fuller, NC, vs Slater Bates, CC; Rowdy Saavedra, Eva, vs Dawson Goss, She; Patrick Gross, RS, vs Seamus Casey, TB; Ryker Case, Eva, vs James Thom May, Jac; Aiden Weber, CS, vs Dane Steel, She; Cyruss Meeks, NC, vs Chris Alvarez, Lar; Tyson Stephens, Gil, vs Cade Pugh, CE.

152