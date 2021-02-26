 Skip to main content
State wrestling: Class 4A Reasons to Watch
State wrestling: Class 4A Reasons to Watch

Semi Finals - 4a State Wrestling

Sheridan's Hayden Crow flips Blaise Ronnau of Cheyenne East in their 170-pound semifinal match at last year's state tournament in Casper.

 Cayla Nimmo, Star-Tribune

STRENGTH IN NUMBERS: Natrona County qualified two wrestlers in 13 of 14 weight classes, with junior Kael Johnson the Mustangs' lone representative at 120. Natrona County, which is seeking its first state title since 1984, also returns 11 top-six finishers from last year's fifth-place team.

BACK FOR MORE: In addition to Kelly Walsh's Analu Benabise going for his fourth consecutive state title, four other wrestlers are hoping to repeat last year's gold-medal performances: NC's Cyruss Meeks at 145, Sheridan's Hayden Crow at 170, East's Bradley Whitright at 220 and Rock Springs' AJ Kelly at 285. Sheridan's Reese Osborne (132) won a state title as a freshman in 2018.

STARTING OFF: From 2015-20 Green River wrestlers won at least one title at either 106 or 113, and won both weight classes in 2016 and the past two years. But with the Wolves now in 3A that leaves the door open for some new blood in the lower weights.

LOOKING FOR A BREAKTHROUGH: Cheyenne East's Jackson Hesford finished 3rd at 138 as a freshman and was the runner-up at 152 and 160, respectively, the past two years. This year he comes in as the top-ranked 160-pounder, according to wyowrestling.com, and wouldn't face another wrestler with a winning record until the semifinals at the earliest.

SPOTLIGHT ON SHERIDAN: The Broncs haven't won a state title since 1990, but have been atop the 4A rankings most of the season. But they enter the state meet with two former champions in seniors Hayden Crow at 170 and Reese Osborne at 138. Osborne and classmate Hunter Goodwin at 132 are both undefeated on the season while Crow and junior Brock Steel at 182 have each lost only once.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

