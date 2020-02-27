State wrestling: Class 2A 2019 championship matches
State wrestling: Class 2A 2019 championship matches

106

Kaleb Fila, BP, pin Sean Buckmiller, Mor, 5:27

113

Tate Stoddard, Glk, pin Brock Blevins, SE, 1:10

120

Nathaniel Boreen, G/R, dec Preston Seamands, Wri, 2-1

126

Colter Julian, Kem, dec Wyatt McDermott, The, 7-2

132

Dawson Schramm, Kem, pin Brysen Collier, Glk, 1:46

138

Lochlyn Teichert, Cok, dec Parker Seeley, Mor, 11-4

145

Donny Proffit, Kem, maj dec Tryston Truempler, Sho, 13-2

152

Ammon Teichert, Cok, dec Zane Moore, Glk, 3-1

160

Dax Yeradi, Wri, pin Noah Halsey, Glk, 5:11

170

Brayden Johnson, Cok, pin Tate Carson, SE, 3:08

182

Ian Arnold, Glk, pin Rowdy Pfeil, Mor, 2:49

195

Hayden Walker, Kem, tech fall Parker Schlater, Mor, 16-0

220

Logan Cole, The, dec Phoenix Buske, Wri, 9-7 (SV)

285

Asencion Pelham, BP, pin Remington Ferree, The, 0:23

