State wrestling: Class 3A 2018 championship matches

106
Sefton Douglass, Lym, pin Nycholas Melchor, Dou, 3:48
113
Cody Phelps, Pin, tech fall Domanic Hartley, Wor, 15-0
120
Haze Child, SV, rule Brayden Andrews, SV
126
Keegan Gehlhausen, Pin, dec Tristan Hicks, SV, 4-2
132
Nathan Redman, Lan, dec Grayson Hicks, SV, 9-3
138
Reese Karst, Pow, pin Gabriel Munoz, Raw, 2:59
145
You have free articles remaining.
Ridge Briggs, Riv, tech fall Ren King, SV, 16-1
152
Brody Karhu, Pow, dec Jack Sweeney, Lan, 10-4
160
Luke Goncalves, Wor, maj dec Jacob Polkowske, Tor, 9-0
170
Damon Taylor, Raw, pin Koa DeLong, SV, 7:30
182
Trent Clark, SV, maj dec Bo Dearcorn, Pow, 10-2
195
Charlie Beaudrie, Cod, dec Dylon Case, Dou, 12-7
220
Cody Pinkerton, Dou, pin Brenna Harris, SV, 2:20
285
Parker Merritt, SV, pin Brandon Bennick, Tor, 5:29