State wrestling: Class 3A 2018 championship matches
106

Sefton Douglass, Lym, pin Nycholas Melchor, Dou, 3:48

113

Cody Phelps, Pin, tech fall Domanic Hartley, Wor, 15-0

120

Haze Child, SV, rule Brayden Andrews, SV

126

Keegan Gehlhausen, Pin, dec Tristan Hicks, SV, 4-2

132

Nathan Redman, Lan, dec Grayson Hicks, SV, 9-3

138

Reese Karst, Pow, pin Gabriel Munoz, Raw, 2:59

145

Ridge Briggs, Riv, tech fall Ren King, SV, 16-1

152

Brody Karhu, Pow, dec Jack Sweeney, Lan, 10-4

160

Luke Goncalves, Wor, maj dec Jacob Polkowske, Tor, 9-0

170

Damon Taylor, Raw, pin Koa DeLong, SV, 7:30

182

Trent Clark, SV, maj dec Bo Dearcorn, Pow, 10-2

195

Charlie Beaudrie, Cod, dec Dylon Case, Dou, 12-7

220

Cody Pinkerton, Dou, pin Brenna Harris, SV, 2:20

285

Parker Merritt, SV, pin Brandon Bennick, Tor, 5:29

