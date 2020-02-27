State wrestling: Class 2A Reasons to Watch

RANGER FOR FOUR: Kemmerer senior Dawson Schramm will look to add his name to the list of four-time state champions this weekend. Schramm won his first title at 106 pounds and his past two at 132, the same weight he'll be competing in again. There are currently 19 members of the Wyoming Four-Timer Club after Kemmerer's Donny Proffit and Glenrock's Tate Stoddard accomplished the feat last year.
TEAM TEICHERT: Since 2001, at least one wrestler with the Teichert surname has placed at the state meet. That tradition continued last year with Lochlyn Teichert (138) and Ammon Teichert (152) both winning gold and Wes Teichert placing fourth at 152. This year Wes, a senior and the lone Teichert representative, comes in after winning the West Regional at 160.
GREAT EIGHT? Seven-time defending state champion Moorcroft has its sights set on title No. 8 this weekend. The Wolves finished 59 points clear of runner-up Wright to capture the East Regional. After finishing with 185 points last season -- their lowest point total during their current streak -- the Wolves have the quality and quantity to take home another title.
NUMBERS GAME: While Moorcroft leads the classification with 17 wrestlers at the state meet, Dubois will have just two competitors -- Isaac Struna at 113 and James Dowd at 152 -- here and Wyoming Indian has just three in Keith Armajo at 182, Jaden Blackbird at 195 and Darrius Boyer at 285.
GOING FOR NO. 1: Last year marked the first time Tongue River had ever had a team at the state meet. The Eagles finished with 27 points and Kyle Breen finished fifth at 152. After winning the East Regional at 152 last weekend Breen has his sights set on becoming Tongue River's first individual state champion.