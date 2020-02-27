State wrestling: Class 3A Who to Watch
View Comments
agate

State wrestling: Class 3A Who to Watch

{{featured_button_text}}
State Wrestling Finals

Star Valley's Haze Child puts a hold on teammate Brayden Andrews in the 120-pound final of the Wyoming State High School Class 3A Wrestling Championships last year at the Casper Events Center.

 File, Star-Tribune

106

Colt Nicholson, Powell

Anthony Martinez, Worland

Blake Durfee, Newcastle/Upton

113

Sefton Douglass, Lyman

Domanic Hartley, Worland

Jacob Guild, Star Valley

120

Daniel Weyrich, Worland

Rylan Wehr, Douglas

Colton Gehlhausen, Pinedale

126

Cody Phelps, Pinedale

Spencer Larson, Star Valley

Charlie Koss, Douglas

132

Lane Ewing, Douglas

Brayden Andrews, Star Valley

Joseph Thompson, Star Valley

138

Haze Child, Star Valley

Kale Corley, Newcastle/Upton

Corey Linebaugh, Powell

145

Ridge Briggs, Riverton

Hagen Lamoreaux, Lyman

Kale Johnson, Star Valley

152

Clay Reiner, Buffalo

Seth Horton, Powell

Keegan Gehlhausen, Pinedale

160

Luke Goncalves, Worland

Zachary Patterson, Star Valley

Kagan Lenzen, Douglas

170

Jack Sweeney, Lander

Boe Clayson, Burns/Pine Bluffs

Carson Vandeburg, Star Valley

182

Charlie Beaudrie, Cody

Dawson Stinson, Douglas

David Walker, Star Valley

195

Trent Clark, Star Valley

Ben Banville, Burns/Pine Bluffs

Kaden Gantenbein, Riverton

220

Cody Pinkerton, Douglas

Matthew Wolfard, Lyman

Carson Olsen, Powell

285

Parker Merritt, Star Valley

Hunter Pope, Buffalo

Kris Topaum, Riverton

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Coming Soon: Sign up to get our weekly Prep Sports newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News