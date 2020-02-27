State wrestling: Class 3A Who to Watch

106
Colt Nicholson, Powell
Anthony Martinez, Worland
Blake Durfee, Newcastle/Upton
113
Sefton Douglass, Lyman
Domanic Hartley, Worland
Jacob Guild, Star Valley
120
Daniel Weyrich, Worland
Rylan Wehr, Douglas
Colton Gehlhausen, Pinedale
126
Cody Phelps, Pinedale
Spencer Larson, Star Valley
Charlie Koss, Douglas
132
Lane Ewing, Douglas
Brayden Andrews, Star Valley
Joseph Thompson, Star Valley
138
Haze Child, Star Valley
Kale Corley, Newcastle/Upton
Corey Linebaugh, Powell
145
Ridge Briggs, Riverton
Hagen Lamoreaux, Lyman
Kale Johnson, Star Valley
152
Clay Reiner, Buffalo
Seth Horton, Powell
Keegan Gehlhausen, Pinedale
160
Luke Goncalves, Worland
Zachary Patterson, Star Valley
Kagan Lenzen, Douglas
170
Jack Sweeney, Lander
Boe Clayson, Burns/Pine Bluffs
Carson Vandeburg, Star Valley
182
Charlie Beaudrie, Cody
Dawson Stinson, Douglas
David Walker, Star Valley
195
Trent Clark, Star Valley
Ben Banville, Burns/Pine Bluffs
Kaden Gantenbein, Riverton
220
Cody Pinkerton, Douglas
Matthew Wolfard, Lyman
Carson Olsen, Powell
285
Parker Merritt, Star Valley
Hunter Pope, Buffalo
Kris Topaum, Riverton