State wrestling: Class 2A Who to Watch
State wrestling: Class 2A Who to Watch

State Wrestling Finals

Thermopolis' Logan Cole points to the crowd after defeating Wright's Phoenix Buske in the 220-pound Class 2A final at the Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championships last year at the Casper Events Center.

 File, Star-Tribune

106

Colton Coffman, Lusk

Ethan Crawford, Rocky Mountain

Joel Costello, Lingle-Fort Laramie

113

Brock Blevins, Southeast

Kaleb Fila, Big Piney

Isaac Struna, Dubois

120

Nathaniel Boreen, Greybull/Riverside

Mica Herrera, Moorcroft

Justin Shotwell, Saratoga

126

Quinton Hecker, Lovell

Preston Seamands, Wright

Colter Julian, Kemmerer

132

Dawson Schramm, Kemmerer

Dustin Simmons, Glenrock

James Knigge, Shoshoni

138

Deonte Taylor, Hulett

Felipe Gaytan, Greybull/Riverside

Pehton Truempler, Shoshoni

145

Parker Seeley, Moorcroft

Roedy Farrell, Thermopolis

Braxton Quiroz, Wright

152

Tryston Truempler, Shoshoni

Kyle Breen, Tongue River

Darrian Black, Moorcroft

160

Wes Teichert, Cokeville

Zane Rising, Lingle-Fort Laramie

Hunter Garouette, Moorcroft

170

Emery Bemis, Lusk

Wyatt Peters, Moorcroft

Joseph Kennah, Hulett

182

Rowdy Pfeil, Moorcroft

Riley Shaffer, Thermopolis

Thomas Howard, Big Piney

195

Dekken Mayer, Moorcroft

Tate Carson, Southeast

Tate Clutter, Greybull/Riverside

220

Parker Schlater, Moorcroft

Logan Cole, Thermopolis

Zeb Goodrich, Wright

285

Coy Trainor, Lovell

Will Baker, Southeast

Remington Ferree, Thermopolis

