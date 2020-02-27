State wrestling: Class 2A Who to Watch

106
Colton Coffman, Lusk
Ethan Crawford, Rocky Mountain
Joel Costello, Lingle-Fort Laramie
113
Brock Blevins, Southeast
Kaleb Fila, Big Piney
Isaac Struna, Dubois
120
Nathaniel Boreen, Greybull/Riverside
Mica Herrera, Moorcroft
Justin Shotwell, Saratoga
126
Quinton Hecker, Lovell
Preston Seamands, Wright
Colter Julian, Kemmerer
132
Dawson Schramm, Kemmerer
Dustin Simmons, Glenrock
James Knigge, Shoshoni
138
Deonte Taylor, Hulett
Felipe Gaytan, Greybull/Riverside
Pehton Truempler, Shoshoni
145
Parker Seeley, Moorcroft
Roedy Farrell, Thermopolis
Braxton Quiroz, Wright
152
Tryston Truempler, Shoshoni
Kyle Breen, Tongue River
Darrian Black, Moorcroft
160
Wes Teichert, Cokeville
Zane Rising, Lingle-Fort Laramie
Hunter Garouette, Moorcroft
170
Emery Bemis, Lusk
Wyatt Peters, Moorcroft
Joseph Kennah, Hulett
182
Rowdy Pfeil, Moorcroft
Riley Shaffer, Thermopolis
Thomas Howard, Big Piney
195
Dekken Mayer, Moorcroft
Tate Carson, Southeast
Tate Clutter, Greybull/Riverside
220
Parker Schlater, Moorcroft
Logan Cole, Thermopolis
Zeb Goodrich, Wright
285
Coy Trainor, Lovell
Will Baker, Southeast
Remington Ferree, Thermopolis