The state's best wrestlers take center stage this weekend when the 2023 Wyoming State High School Boys Wrestling Championships begin their two-day run at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.

After proving themselves throughout the season at all-class tournament, small-school wrestlers get their chance to shine without going up against big-school competitors.

Here's a look at some of the storylines to follow in the Class 3A and Class 2A tournaments this weekend.

Class 3A

For the first time since 2015, Star Valley won't win the 3A title. That's because the Braves' seven-year run atop the classification came to an end when Star Valley was moved up to the 4A ranks this season.

That could open the door for Douglas to win its first team title since 2010. The Bearcats were runners-up to Star Valley the past four years, and finished just 2.5 points behind the Braves last year.

Douglas won the East Regional last week, with Luke Ewing at 138 pounds, Christian Johnson at 152, Lane Ewing at 160, Carter Archuleta at 195 and Kenai Bergquist at 285 all winning gold.

Green River held off Evanston to win the West Regional and the Wolves have the depth and talent to win it all for the first time since going back-to-back in 4A in 2016-17. The Wolves qualified a 3A-best 22 wrestlers for the state tournament, including regional champs Lucas Todd (106), Axel Mackinnon (120), Ryker Mele (126), Kale Knezovich (138) and Thomas Dalton (145).

East Regional runner-up and third-place finisher Rawlins are also expected to be in the mix for the team title.

Lane Ewing is the only wrestler with a chance to join the Four-Timers Club this weekend. The Douglas senior, who is 42-0 this season, won titles at 132 as a freshman, 145 as a junior and 160 last year, when he finished 34-0.

Green River's Knezovich and Dalton are both chasing their third state championships.

Class 2A

After coming close the past few years, Kemmerer finally finished atop the podium last year. The West Regional champs are a threat to make it two in a row behind returning state champs Roany Proffit, Karl Haslem and Riggen Walker.

Proffit, a sophomore, won regionals last week at 126; Haslem, a senior, at 132 and Walker, a senior, at 152. The Rangers also had eight top-four finishers at the regional meet.

East Regional champ Moorcroft once again had the most qualifiers -- 22 -- as it tries to get back on top after for the first time since its seven-year championship reign ended in 2019. The Wolves have at least one qualifier in every weight class but 285 and also have quality at the top, with Dayne Humes (106), Chris Boardman (152), Braizyn Humpal (160) and Oliver Gorsuch (220) all winning gold at regionals.

West Regional runner-up Big Piney and East Regional runner-up Lingle-Fort Laramie/Southeast also have the depth and talent to factor into the team race.

Kemmerer's Haslem is one of four seniors chasing their third state title. Shoshoni's Pehton Truempler, who is 22-0 at 182; Thermopolis' Roedy Farrell, 41-2 at 160; and Wind River's Tucker Jensen at 285 are also going for three-peats.

Dubois junior Wyatt Trembly is the defending state champ at 170 and is 45-1 on the season, with his only loss a 1-0 decision to Sheridan's Terran Grooms in the 170-pound championship match at the Ron Thon Memorial.

All told, 13 wrestlers return to defend their state titles from last year.