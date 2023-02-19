Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championships
at Casper's Ford Wyoming Center
Thursday
9:30 a.m. until completion: Girls first and second rounds followed later in the day by wrestle-backs, quarterfinals and semifinals
Friday
9 a.m.-1 p.m.: Boys first round, first-round wrestle-backs
11 a.m.: Girls consolation semifinals followed by boys first round, wrestle-backs, girls 3rd- and 5th-place matches
2-5:30 p.m.: Boys quarterfinals, second-round wrestle-backs
6:20-6:50 p.m.: March of Champions
7-9 p.m.: Girls championship matches
Saturday
9:30-11:40 a.m.: Boys third-round wrestle-backs, consolation semifinals
1 p.m.: Boys 3rd- and 5th-place matches
3:45 p.m.: Boys championship matches