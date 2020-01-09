Strong sophomores lead Natrona County charge through Riverton in dual

Riverton’s Kaden Gantenbiein gave the Wolverines their first win by securing the cradle and scoring the pin early in the second period of the 195-pound match. He held a 2-0 lead into the second and immediately went for the cradle out of the reset. Then the Mustangs came battling back.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call (866) 981-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Blake Birkle, one of the Mustangs’ few seniors, helped the home side regain momentum with a grueling 3-0 decision at 220 pounds against Riverton’s Ricky Hoffman. The bout was scoreless until Birkle notched a takedown with less than 20 seconds remaining in the second period. He took a 3-0 lead into the final period and, after a stalling warning, successfully stayed in control the rest of the way. Natrona County junior D’Anthony Smith scored a forfeit win at heavyweight when Riverton left its heavyweight slot open after No. 3-ranked Kris Topaum was left out of the lineup.

Class 4A’s top-ranked 106-pounder, Tate Tromble, scored another pinfall win to start his sophomore season. Tromble convincingly led 2-1 before finally scoring the pin at 1 minute, 18 seconds.

“I put my best moves in and got him,” Tromble said. “Usually I like to go to the wing and get him on bottom. For my takedown I go single-leg.”