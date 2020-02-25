This is it for KW's Jace Palmer and his quest for four state titles

"Not much," Palmer answered. "Obviously, I want to go out and win but I'm just looking forward to next week. Next week's the big show."

Palmer burst onto the scene as a 106-pound freshman. He went undefeated against in-state competition, suffering a setback at the Shane Shatto Memorial in a technical fall loss to a wrestler from Colorado. That wrestler, Malik Heinselman, now wrestles at Ohio State, where he qualified for the NCAA Tournament as a freshman last year. Palmer went undefeated after that loss and won the state championship.

A bump up to 126 at the beginning of his sophomore season brought mixed results. He dropped to 120 pounds for the final month and went undefeated at regionals and state. His junior year didn't see the same hurdles. Palmer went to national wrestling tournaments and was unfazed by the competition. He came back to Wyoming to win Charlie Lake, Shane Shatto, Ron Thon and the state championship.

Clearly established, he's still not taking the Wyoming competition for granted. He's been around long enough to know that all it takes is one match to throw all that preparation away.

"I just kind of get scared that I'm going to lose," Palmer explained, "so I keep working hard in order to get to the next level."