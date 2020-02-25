This is it for KW's Jace Palmer and his quest for four state titles

Pitted against friendly rival Billy Brenton in the 132-pound Class 4A West Regional semifinal, Kelly Walsh senior Jace Palmer just wanted to get points. They'd wrestled countless times before this most recent meeting when the Natrona County sophomore scored a late escape in the third period to force overtime and bring the hometown crowd of Jerry Dalton Gym to its feet.
This match wouldn't end Palmer's season or his quest for a fourth consecutive state championship. He went for the win anyway -- because that's the kind of move four-time champions make. Palmer saw a clean shot and made it. He took Brenton down and scored a three-point nearfall to end the semifinal match. Palmer found the same resolve to outscore Rock Springs' Zack Vasquez 11-4 in the final two periods of the 132-pound regional championship match. That's just who he is at his core. And that's why he's on the doorstep of elite company.
Palmer's final state tournament looms near. This weekend he could become the 21st member of the Wyoming Four-Timer Club -- an exclusive label bestowed on wrestlers who won a state wrestling championship in all four high school years. All Palmer needs is four consecutive wins in order to join names like Bryce Meredith and Tevis Bartlett in Wyoming wrestling immortality.
That's where his focus is. When asked about what another regional championship over the weekend meant, he made his intentions clear.
"Not much," Palmer answered. "Obviously, I want to go out and win but I'm just looking forward to next week. Next week's the big show."
Palmer burst onto the scene as a 106-pound freshman. He went undefeated against in-state competition, suffering a setback at the Shane Shatto Memorial in a technical fall loss to a wrestler from Colorado. That wrestler, Malik Heinselman, now wrestles at Ohio State, where he qualified for the NCAA Tournament as a freshman last year. Palmer went undefeated after that loss and won the state championship.
A bump up to 126 at the beginning of his sophomore season brought mixed results. He dropped to 120 pounds for the final month and went undefeated at regionals and state. His junior year didn't see the same hurdles. Palmer went to national wrestling tournaments and was unfazed by the competition. He came back to Wyoming to win Charlie Lake, Shane Shatto, Ron Thon and the state championship.
Clearly established, he's still not taking the Wyoming competition for granted. He's been around long enough to know that all it takes is one match to throw all that preparation away.
"I just kind of get scared that I'm going to lose," Palmer explained, "so I keep working hard in order to get to the next level."
Since Palmer's wrestled at 132 pounds all season he's seen the same stiff competition week after week. That includes guys he'll see this weekend: Brenton, Vasquez, Green River's Kade Knezovich and Sheridan's Reese Osborne. Those last three have already won state championships.
"It always makes it harder to beat someone over and over, especially a good wrestler like Billy," Palmer said. "I'm just confident in my abilities that I can do it if I need to."
The time's almost here for the Kelly Walsh senior standout. But when he recently thought about the prospect of becoming a four-time state champion he was more focused on the other parts. His high school career comes to a close, too. Sure, there's Virginia Beach Nationals and national meets like that, but this is a different beast entirely.
"It's crazy," he said. "I've been like, 'It's almost over.' Not even that much about the title, just that it's almost over in the blink of an eye."
This weekend marks the end for Palmer regardless of outcome. Whether he leaves as a four-time state champion comes down to him.
Follow sports reporter Brady Oltmans on Twitter @BradyOltmans