Three late wins lift Kelly Walsh to dual win over Thunder Basin

How does Kelly Walsh approach its first state wrestling championship defense? With the same aggression the Trojans won the title with last season.
Kelly Walsh spent the first few weeks of the season in South Dakota, Colorado and California, facing some of the nation’s best. The Trojans returned to their home gym on Tuesday night for the first time this season and, with a depleted lineup, relied upon their strongest wrestlers to secure a 42-29 win over Thunder Basin.
“We’re trying to find some competition for our boys to make our state tournament feel like a walk in the park when we get to it,” Trojan head coach Travis Peak said after the match.
The Trojans opened the season with fourth-place finishes at the Rapid City Invitational in South Dakota and at the annual NCCT in Greeley, Colorado. Last weekend five Trojans traveled to California for the annual Doc Buchanan Invitational to face-off against competition from across the country, where three-time state champion Jace Palmer took eighth.
And yet, the Trojans struggled at times on Tuesday, ultimately needing three of their best wrestlers to close the night with wins.
Defending state runner-up Warren Carr put the Bolts up first by scoring a 15-0 tech fall just moments into the second period. The senior quickly scored a takedown and consecutive three-point near-falls to secure a commanding lead. He finished the first period with a 13-0 lead and needed less than 15 seconds to finish the match.
Kelly Walsh got on the board with a 12-5 decision from Jesse Thornton, who filled in nicely for the injured Kevin Anderson. Thornton's quick takedowns and a near-fall gave him a 9-1 lead going into the third period and he simply rode out the final 2 minutes for the 12-5 decision. That jump-started the defending champions.
Seniors Luke Nathan and Kole Kraus gave Kelly Walsh the lead with consecutive pins in less than 50 seconds. Nathan started the stretch at 160 pounds with a takedown and then a struggle before scoring the pin at the edge of the circle in 47 seconds. On came Kraus, the defending state champ at 170, who made short order of his opponent by seizing an aggressive takedown and notching the pin in 41 seconds.
Thunder Basin freshman Lane Catlin scored a 13-7 decision at 195 pounds by rallying from a 5-2 deficit. Kelly Walsh newcomer Phoenix Buske answered with an 11-2 major decision. The senior, who was a state champion at Wright last year, led 6-2 before scoring a key takedown and subsequent near-fall.
“Kids came out and wrestled hard and got a win in front of their home crowd,” Peak said. “That’s what we want.”
Thunder Basin’s other returning state runner-up, heavyweight Dalton McInerney, won by forfeit after the Trojans left the biggest weight class open. That briefly gave the Bolts a lead before Gavin Mancini’s aggressive takedown put him in the driver’s seat at 106 pounds. Mancini finished the match with a pin in 43 seconds.
The Bolts made their charge with three consecutive wins. The first came with a forfeit at 113 pounds, Kelly Walsh’s second of the night. Then sophomore Seamus Casey scored a 4-0 decision, powered by a takedown in the final moments of the second period to break a scoreless deadlock. Junior Parker Lee secured the Bolts’ final win of the night with a pinfall victory in the waning seconds of the first period.
“We had three of our really good guys going out there,” Palmer said, “and it was nice to end it with a bang.”
Trailing 29-24, the Trojans’ standouts made a run and closed it out. Palmer scored a quick takedown and hooked his opponent’s leg for a pin in 52 seconds. Noah Hone followed that with a pin in 1 minute, 37 seconds, which allowed two-time defending champion Analu Benabise to close out the night with an 18-3 technical fall.
“This is the first time in a while (we wrestled at home),” Palmer said. “I just try to get the crowd going whenever I can, big moves, getting pins, getting it right.”
Next on Kelly Walsh’s gauntlet agenda: the Shane Shatto Memorial Invitational this weekend in Douglas.
