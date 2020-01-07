Three late wins lift Kelly Walsh to dual win over Thunder Basin

How does Kelly Walsh approach its first state wrestling championship defense? With the same aggression the Trojans won the title with last season.

Kelly Walsh spent the first few weeks of the season in South Dakota, Colorado and California, facing some of the nation’s best. The Trojans returned to their home gym on Tuesday night for the first time this season and, with a depleted lineup, relied upon their strongest wrestlers to secure a 42-29 win over Thunder Basin.

“We’re trying to find some competition for our boys to make our state tournament feel like a walk in the park when we get to it,” Trojan head coach Travis Peak said after the match.

The Trojans opened the season with fourth-place finishes at the Rapid City Invitational in South Dakota and at the annual NCCT in Greeley, Colorado. Last weekend five Trojans traveled to California for the annual Doc Buchanan Invitational to face-off against competition from across the country, where three-time state champion Jace Palmer took eighth.

And yet, the Trojans struggled at times on Tuesday, ultimately needing three of their best wrestlers to close the night with wins.