Thunder Basin's Dalton McInerney commits to wrestle at Colby Community College
PREP WRESTLING

Thunder Basin's Dalton McInerney has committed to wrestle at Colby Community College in Colby, Kansas.

McInerney was the state runner-up at 285 pounds as both a junior and senior. He was defeated 3-0 by Natrona County's Trevon Smith in the championship match last year and dropped a 7-6 decision to A.J. Kelly of Rock Springs in this year's title match. McInerney was a combined 66-10 his final two seasons at Thunder Basin.

As a sophomore McInerney finished third at state. He competed for Gillette as a freshman and went 2-2 at the state meet.

Colby CC had nine wrestlers qualify for the NJCAA Division I Championships this year.

Tags

