Underdog Cody Pinkerton leaves inspiring legacy upon Douglas wrestling

He continued his efforts because wrestling continued to be a fun escape, be it through those camps or just rough-housing with his siblings. They’ve provided him a valuable perspective on life that few his age could comprehend.

“It’s awesome to be able to give a home to those kids that didn’t have a loving one before,” Pinkerton said. “They were in group homes and didn’t know what a family was until they came and lived with us.”

Inspired and determined, Pinkerton made the state championship match the following three seasons. He made the ultimate match all four of his high-school years. That was, admittedly, a great feat. Winning his first state championship as a junior finally took him to the next level and left him with only a few accomplishments left to pursue this past season.

Pinkerton won his first belt at the 2020 Ron Thon. There he proved he was Wyoming’s best 220-pound wrestler regardless of classification. But that wasn’t as satisfying as winning the 220-pound division of the 2020 Shane Shatto Memorial in the familiar comfort of the Douglas gym.

“It was my home tournament and I hadn’t won it,” Pinkerton remembered. “It was a weight off my shoulders. Ron Thon and Shatto were the only ones I lost in as a junior.”