With state title in hand, Thunder Basin's Carr is ready for the next level

Warren Carr entered his final wrestling season at Thunder Basin High School with one thing in mind: Dominate every opponent. The final results show he was up to the task.

Carr capped an outstanding senior campaign with a second-period pin of Kelly Walsh’s Sam Henderson to win the 152-pound title at the Wyoming State High School Class 4A Wrestling Championships on Feb. 29 at the Casper Events Center.

“There might have been kids I wrestled this year who were more talented than me,” Carr said in a phone interview Saturday, “but as long as I trusted myself and trusted my game then I was going to be fine. And it worked out. It was nice to know that I was going to go out there and dominate.”

After finishing as state runner-up each of the past two years – both times losing 5-4 decisions in the championship match – Carr left little doubt at the state meet, pinning three opponents and winning by major decision in the semifinals. It was a common theme throughout the season as Carr went undefeated at the Pat Weede Invitational and won titles at the Shane Shatto Memorial and the prestigious Ron Thon Memorial, among others, while rarely being challenged. He finished 46-1 on the season, with his only loss coming in the season’s opening weekend to Eli Kadoun from Sioux Falls, South Dakota, who would go on to win the South Dakota state championship.