Wright ends Moorcroft's eight-year run atop Class 2A wrestling

Regardless of the outcomes in the championship matches, Wright is still going home with its first state championship trophy in 17 years.

“This is a huge accomplishment,” Tescher, one of six Panthers seniors said. “It almost seemed out of reach, but we set the tone for the season early in the wrestling room. It hit us a couple weeks in that we had a chance to do this if we stuck together.”

Even though Yeradi has been with the program since 1991, this was his first state title as the head coach. While he was quick to credit his kids and his assistant coaches for the win, one of his former wrestlers knew just how special winning the state title was.

“This means everything to him,” Dax Yeradi, Larry’s son and a former state champion for the Panthers, said. “And it makes me happy because I know how much he has put into this program.”

Thermopolis won all four of its championship matches, beginning with McDermott at 132.

“This is all I’ve ever wanted,” he said. “We’ve got a ton of talent in our room and that makes us work a little harder. It was a strange season and (Thursday) was definitely different, but it’s still state.”