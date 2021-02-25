Wright ends Moorcroft's eight-year run atop Class 2A wrestling

Wright did its work in the early rounds Thursday and then survived an oh-fer championship round to win the Wyoming State High School Class 2A Wrestling Championship on Thursday at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper.
The Panthers pushed five wrestlers into the finals, which gave them enough cushion to hold off Kemmerer, Cokeville and Lovell and win the program’s first state title since 2004. Wright finished with 200 points, followed by Kemmerer (173), Cokeville (168.5) and Lovell (164.5). Moorcroft, which had won the past eight state team championships, finished seventh with 116 points.
“I liked where we were after the semifinals,” Wright head coach Larry Yeradi said. “I’m a little melancholy that we didn’t get to put a gold medal around anyone’s neck, but I couldn’t be prouder of these kids.”
Tyzer Isenberger was the first Panther to walk onto the championship mat, but Hulett’s Deonte Taylor controlled the match and earned a 13-3 major decision. At 138, Thermopolis junior Wyatt McDermott built an early lead and held on for a 9-3 decision over Kayden Tescher. At 160, Jacob Goodrich lost by pinfall to defending champ Tryston Truempler of Shoshoni, followed by Kayden Mack getting pinned by Myzek McArthur at 170. Junior Charlee Thomson was the Panthers’ last chance to grab individual gold, but Moorcroft’s Dekken Mayer held on for a 4-2 decision.
Regardless of the outcomes in the championship matches, Wright is still going home with its first state championship trophy in 17 years.
“This is a huge accomplishment,” Tescher, one of six Panthers seniors said. “It almost seemed out of reach, but we set the tone for the season early in the wrestling room. It hit us a couple weeks in that we had a chance to do this if we stuck together.”
Even though Yeradi has been with the program since 1991, this was his first state title as the head coach. While he was quick to credit his kids and his assistant coaches for the win, one of his former wrestlers knew just how special winning the state title was.
“This means everything to him,” Dax Yeradi, Larry’s son and a former state champion for the Panthers, said. “And it makes me happy because I know how much he has put into this program.”
- Thermopolis won all four of its championship matches, beginning with McDermott at 132.
“This is all I’ve ever wanted,” he said. “We’ve got a ton of talent in our room and that makes us work a little harder. It was a strange season and (Thursday) was definitely different, but it’s still state.”
Sophomore Roedy Farrell claimed the Bobcats’ second title with a first-period pin of Dubois freshman Wyatt Trembly at 152. Logan Cole, who won at 220 last year, got his second gold medal with a first-period pin of Big Piney’s Thomas Howard. Senior Remington Ferree capped the Bobcats’ perfect championship run with a pin of Shoshoni’s Jonathan Hilder at 285.
- Wind River sophomore Tucker Jensen won by pinfall over Tate Clutter of Greybull/Riverside at 220 to give the Cougars their first state champion since Benny Gardner in 1999.
“It was all about never giving up,” Jensen stated. “I just ignored the rankings and came out and wrestled.”
- Even though Moorcroft’s eight-year reign as team champs came to an end, the Wolves headed home with two individual champs in seniors Sean Buckmiller at 113 and Mayer at 182.
Buckmiller trailed defending state Brock Blevins of Lingle-Fort Laramie/Southeast throughout his match and was on his back in the final minute before taking advantage of a mistake by Blevins to pin him with just 27 seconds remaining.
“It was all about the short time,” an elated Buckmiller said. “I knew I was in better condition than him, and once he got in trouble I was ready.”
Added Moorcroft coach Charlie Williams: “We felt like if it got to the third period it would be our match.”
For Mayer, he was involved in a back-and-forth match with Thomson before finally taking control in the final 30 seconds. He had Thomson on his back and was looking at both the ref and the clock, waiting for the final whistle.
“That was the slowest time ever,” Mayer said. “I looked at the clock and there were 30 seconds left and then when I looked at it again there were still 30 seconds on it.
“Words can’t explain how great this is. I worked my tail off to get here and today I got my paycheck.”
- Kemmerer’s Connor Vickrey (120) and Shoshoni’s Tryston Truempler (160) both won their second state championships. Truempler also got to watch his younger brother, Pehton Truempler, win his first state title at 145.
