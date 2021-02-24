Wright wrestling is in position to win first state title since 2004

“When we looked at our scheduling we made it a point to go up against as many 2A teams as we could,” he said. “Since it wasn’t possible to see some 3A and 4A teams in tournaments, we really focused on hitting every 2A school that we could.”

That included Northwest champ Lovell and Southeast champ Lingle-Fort Laramie/Southeast, as well as Moorcroft, Shoshoni and Thermopolis. For obvious reasons (i.e. mileage), Wright didn’t compete against either Southwest champ Kemmerer or runner-up Cokeville this season.

While the Wright coaches put the Panthers in position to compete against the best given the circumstances, Yeradi said the credit for the team’s success to this point goes to his kids.

“The biggest thing is we have six seniors, five that are wrestling, that have really showed leadership,” Yeradi acknowledged. “As underclassmen they had some pretty strong individuals in front of them, but coming into this year one of the big questions was where was our leadership going to come from? It’s come from those guys.”