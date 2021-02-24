Wright wrestling is in position to win first state title since 2004

Since 2013, the Class 2A state wrestling team championship has resided in Moorcroft. The Wolves have won in dominating fashion — scoring a record 276 points to defeat runner-up Cokeville by 103.5 points in 2015 — and by doing just enough, as they did two years ago when they escaped with a four-point victory over Kemmerer.
The Wolves’ eight-year state championship streak could be in jeopardy, however, when the 2021 Wyoming State High School Class 2A Wrestling Championship has its one-day run at the Ford Wyoming Center (formerly the Casper Events Center) on Thursday. Wright defeated Moorcroft in last weekend’s Northeast Quadrant qualifier, which also included Tongue River, Hulett and Sundance. It marks the first time since 2011 the Wolves won’t enter the state meet as the East Conference champions.
Of course, last weekend’s quadrant qualifiers also were the first time all season teams competed in a tournament format instead of duals. The dual format was put in place by the Wyoming High School Activities Association to eliminate large gatherings of teams and individuals amid the coronavirus pandemic.
“It wasn’t a perfect situation,” longtime Wright head coach Larry Yeradi said, “but I do think (the WHSAA) did a good job of making lemonades out of lemons, so to speak.”
Wright enters the state meet as the top-ranked 2A team in the state, according to wyowrestling.com. Yeradi believes the way his coaching staff approached the season played a big role in the Panthers earning that top spot.
“When we looked at our scheduling we made it a point to go up against as many 2A teams as we could,” he said. “Since it wasn’t possible to see some 3A and 4A teams in tournaments, we really focused on hitting every 2A school that we could.”
That included Northwest champ Lovell and Southeast champ Lingle-Fort Laramie/Southeast, as well as Moorcroft, Shoshoni and Thermopolis. For obvious reasons (i.e. mileage), Wright didn’t compete against either Southwest champ Kemmerer or runner-up Cokeville this season.
While the Wright coaches put the Panthers in position to compete against the best given the circumstances, Yeradi said the credit for the team’s success to this point goes to his kids.
“The biggest thing is we have six seniors, five that are wrestling, that have really showed leadership,” Yeradi acknowledged. “As underclassmen they had some pretty strong individuals in front of them, but coming into this year one of the big questions was where was our leadership going to come from? It’s come from those guys.”
Seniors Kagen Baker at 126 and Kayden Mack at 170 were two of six Panthers to win NW Quadrant championships last weekend and enter the state meet as the top-ranked wrestlers in their respective weight classes. Both finished fourth at state last year, while fellow senior Tyzer Isenberger placed sixth at 113 competing for Moorcroft. Beyond that, though, the Panthers were a collection of wrestlers that had yet to impress.
“We didn’t have two or three guys you could point to and say, ‘Hey, those guys are going to be there for Wright next year,’” Yeradi said. “What we do have is some kids that have worked their tails off.
“They’re the blue-collar type of kids that aren’t afraid of hard work. They come to practice every day with their lunch pail and get after it. I don’t know if I’ve had a group that has worked as hard as this group. It’s been a joy to coach them.”
Yeradi and the Panthers will find out Thursday if all that hard work results in the program’s first state championship since 2004.
“I like our chances if everyone wrestles to their ability,” Yeradi said.
