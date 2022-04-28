Wyoming sanctions girls' wrestling for 2022-23 season

After a groundswell of support across the state in recent years, the Wyoming High School Activities Association made it official Wednesday: Girls’ high school wrestling will be a state-sanctioned sport beginning with the 2022-23 season.

“We’ve talked about it for several years, but our schools finally got on board,” WHSAA Associate Commissioner Trevor Wilson said Thursday morning. “Once we got the eight schools that said they wanted to add girls’ wrestling, we got several more after that. Then it was time to bring it to the board and they unanimously supported it.”

Wilson, who is tasked with putting together the committee that will oversee girls’ wrestling, had no doubt the WHSAA Board of Directors would approve the sport once it had enough support from school districts.

“It’s the fastest-growing sport in America,” he said.

***

Wyoming is the 36th state to sanction girls’ wrestling, following neighboring states Montana, Nebraska, Idaho, Utah, Colorado and South Dakota. Hawaii was the first state to sanction the sport back in 1998, which was also the first year Sarah Tolin, then a junior at Kelly Walsh, was allowed to compete against boys in competition.

Over the years, other girls have competed against boys in varsity competition throughout the state. Last year, Powell’s Emma Karhu became the first girl to place twice at the state tournament when she finished fifth in the Class 3A 126-pound weight class. Karhu also placed fifth at 106 in 2018.

Charlie Williams, who recently completed his 20th year as the head wrestling coach at Moorcroft, has been a long-time advocate of sanctioning girls’ wrestling in the state.

“I’m super excited about this,” he admitted. “With the exception of a couple years, we’ve always had at least one girl in our lineup.

“And we’ve had a girls’ bracket at our tournament the past eight years because we’ve really been pushing it. So it was a huge win (Wednesday) to finally get women’s wrestling approved.”

This past season, Cheyenne East’s Charlie Lake Invitational and the Ron Thon Memorial in Riverton were among the tournaments to include a girls’ bracket.

***

Former Moorcroft wrestler Charmayne DeLong was a three-time state qualifier (2017-19) for the Wolves who recently completed her second season wrestling for Indiana Tech, an NAIA school in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

DeLong, who has compiled a 28-15 record at Indiana Tech and qualified for the 2021 NAIA Championships, competed nationally in girls’ tournaments throughout high school and in the Moorcroft Mixer her final three years. Having a chance to compete only against girls the past two years has given her a new appreciation of the sport.

“Just being able to wrestle girls has made the sport so much more enjoyable,” she admitted. “When I wrestled boys I couldn’t get above a certain weight because if you got too heavy the boys were just too strong. So being able to wrestle my weight and being able to compete instead of being out-muscled makes it way nicer.

“Just being able to wrestle girls has made it so much more fun because I don’t feel like I’m getting beat up all the time.”

DeLong will graduate from Indiana Tech next year. After that, she expects to move back to Moorcroft and take over the girls’ program, which Williams is already in the process of putting together.

“I want a dedicated women’s wrestling coach,” Williams said. “I called Rebekah Anderson, she’s my top female wrestler right now, and told her I want 10 girls for this inaugural season.

“This first year Moorcroft will be competing against (school like) Star Valley and Thunder Basin, so we want to see how we measure up against those schools. There’s a lot of excitement in town right now.”

***

While the foundation has been laid, both Wilson and Williams know there’s a lot of work ahead for the sport to hold a state-culminating event beginning next year.

“In the beginning, obviously I think it’s going to be concurrent with the boys’ season,” Wilson said. “At tournaments we will have a separate girls’ division as we try to get more and more girls involved.

“During the regular season I still think we need to allow girls to wrestle boys if they choose to because we don’t want to make it a hindrance for girls to get matches. And then when we come to the end of the season it’s a girls’-only state tournament and a boys’-only state tournament.”

For Williams, whose Wolves won seven consecutive Class 2A team titles from 2013-19, the opportunity for girls to compete for a state title in the sport’s inaugural year only adds to the excitement.

“I’ve talked to coaches from other states and girls’ wrestling kind of steals the show at the state tournament,” he said. “These girls can come out and within one year have a chance to be competing for a state title and all the accolades.

“So if you’re an athletic female in the state of Wyoming you better look at wrestling. With it being brand new you could be one of the top competitors in the state right out of the gate.”

Both Wilson and Williams believe that, unlike boys’ wrestling, which has three classifications -- Class 4A, Class 3A and Class 2A -- girls’ wrestling will have just one classification to begin with. But they expect that to change in the future as interest grows.

“I would venture to say that we’re going to see double and triple the amount of girls who are competing, and maybe more than that, because now they have a shot,” Williams said.

Wilson echoed those sentiments.

“It’s just going to take some time,” he said. “But I hope that sometime in the future it mirrors exactly what we’re doing with the boys.”

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @wyovarsity

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.