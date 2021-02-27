Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championships conclude amidst pandemic

Wrestling official Riggen Moon has been officiating for 20-years, and this year has been the strangest.

He only officiated in 20 events compared to the standard 40 he participated in before the pandemic.

“It’s been an odd season this year, working through all of this,” Mooon said. “But seeing these kids power through it and make it through the state championships has been a great opportunity for them and for us to be here; actually, we’re happy to be here for them.”

But he thinks the wrestlers have had the most challenging time.

“The most challenging part, I think, is keeping the kids in shape for this year,” Moon said. If you think about it, this is only the second individual tournament for the year, with regionals last week. Getting the mat time for these kids to prepare for this has been the toughest challenge for the whole sport.”

Ron Laird, the commissioner of the Wyoming High School Activities Association, had some doubts about hosting indoor sports in 2020, but as more information on the coronavirus became available, the more confident he felt about hosting indoor sports.