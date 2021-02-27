Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championships conclude amidst pandemic

It’s easy to say that the 2021 Wyoming State High School Wrestling Championships have concluded, but how we got here is an entirely different story.
COVID-19 testing, showering in between matches, sanitizing wrestling mats, wearing masks and at certain times, no audiences have made the season challenging for everyone involved.
Jackson High’s wrestling coach, Ryan Castagno, had several kids opt out of the season because they did not want to participate in COVID-19 testing and some because their families were immunocompromised.
However, after the school board laid out strict guidelines, such as weekly testing, checking temperatures before entering the wrestling room, showering in between matches, mask-wearing, sanitizing and wrestling in small groups, some parents opted in.
“There were certain times we couldn’t compete against other teams because we’d get to a venue if they weren’t wearing masks or we didn’t feel like they were following protocol, then we weren’t allowed to wrestle those teams,” Castagno said.
All-in-all, the Broncs had to cancel two different matches due to schools not following COVID-19 guidelines, and along with all the protocols in place, the Bronc’s wrestling team didn’t have the opportunity to wrestle as much as other schools in the state.
Wrestling official Riggen Moon has been officiating for 20-years, and this year has been the strangest.
He only officiated in 20 events compared to the standard 40 he participated in before the pandemic.
“It’s been an odd season this year, working through all of this,” Mooon said. “But seeing these kids power through it and make it through the state championships has been a great opportunity for them and for us to be here; actually, we’re happy to be here for them.”
But he thinks the wrestlers have had the most challenging time.
“The most challenging part, I think, is keeping the kids in shape for this year,” Moon said. If you think about it, this is only the second individual tournament for the year, with regionals last week. Getting the mat time for these kids to prepare for this has been the toughest challenge for the whole sport.”
Ron Laird, the commissioner of the Wyoming High School Activities Association, had some doubts about hosting indoor sports in 2020, but as more information on the coronavirus became available, the more confident he felt about hosting indoor sports.
“We did this format with several of our state tournaments this year,” Laird said. “Starting with volleyball (back in November 2020) where we did a one day per class state tournament and it worked pretty well. So, we looked at that for wrestling and it’d be a very similar format that should work for us. It’s taken a lot of time and effort, but I think it’s worked out very well.
Colby Olson, a sophomore at Cheyenne East, also thought he wouldn’t wrestle in 2021, but always kept hope that the season would pan out. Luckily for him, he placed sixth in the 2021 tournament.
“My mom was probably pretty concerned just because she’s worried about my safety, but I feel like they were pretty happy that I’ve been safe.”
He didn’t have any expectations, but surprised himself by placing at the state tournament and looks forward to participating next year.