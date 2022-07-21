Wyoming boys vault to second place in team standings at NHSFR

Solid performances in both roughstock and the timed events helped the Wyoming boys team move up to second place in the team standings at the National High School Finals Rodeo in Gillette on Thursday.

Through eight performances, Wyoming has 2,325 points; Utah leads with 3,120.

Saratoga bareback bronc rider Tuker Carricato leads the average with 156 points on two head after his second 78-point ride Thursday morning. And Greybull saddle bronc rider Jake Schlattmann had a 67 Wednesday night and is third in the average with 137 points on two head.

In the timed events, Gillette's Kolton Miller had a 10.39-second run and is fourth in the average with a two-run time of 20.81 seconds. Team ropers Jade Espencheid of Big Piney and Cord Herring of Veteran at fourth in the average with a two-run time of 18.61 seconds. Douglas steer wrestler Karson Ewing is 14th in the average with a 15.82.

The Wyoming girls team dropped to eighth in the team standings with a number of competitors still set to compete in the second go-round.

Rozet's Kailey Hutchison had a 3.25-second run in breakaway roping and leads the average with a two-run time of 6.01 seconds. In barrel racing, Wheatland's Rayne Grant is second in the average (34.639) and Gillette's Sydney Oedekoven is seventh (35.080). Rozet's Ashlyn Goven is fifth in pole bending (40.894).

The NHSFR runs through Saturday night at the Cam-Plex.