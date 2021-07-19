Wyoming competitors start strong at National High School Finals Rodeo

Cowboys and cowgirls representing Wyoming had some impressive performances through Monday morning at the National High School Finals Rodeo in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Riverton's Ashlyn Goven leads the barrel racing through the first two performances after her 17.494-second run Monday morning and Worland's Maddie Fantaskey is atop the reined cow horse standings after scoring 291.5 points Sunday night. In breakaway roping, Evanston's Mecarti Martin is sixth with a time of 2.55 seconds.

For the cowboys, the team roping duo of Teagan Bentley and Mason Trollinger are second with a 7.21 and Gillette's Stratton Kohr is sixth in tie-down roping with an 11.69.

The first go-round finishes Wednesday morning, with the second go finishing Saturday morning. The short go, which features the top 20 contestants in each event, is Saturday night.

