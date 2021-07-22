 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Wyoming contingent starts strong in 2nd round of National High School Finals Rodeo
0 Comments
NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL FINALS RODEO

Wyoming contingent starts strong in 2nd round of National High School Finals Rodeo

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Wyoming's strong showing at the National High School Finals Rodeo continued through the first two performances of the second round Thursday in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Gillette's Maddie Eskew grabbed the lead in pole bending with a 19.981-second run that was the fastest of the rodeo through eight performances. Gillette's Jordan Morman was in second place in barrel racing following her 17.505-second run that put her third in the average with a two-run time of 35.498 seconds. Worland's Maddie Fantaskey had a 17.762 that put her eight in the round and fifth in the average with a 35.799.

Sheridan's Tavy Leno was fifth in the average in goat tying and moved to third in the all-around standings, with Fantaskey (fifth) and Rozet's Ashlyn Goven (eighth) also in the top 10.

The boys contingent was led by Thermopolis bareback bronc rider Roedy Farrell, who was sixth in the round after his 71-point ride and third in the average with a two-head time of 144.

The second round runs through Saturday morning, with the final round Saturday night. The top 20 contestants in the average in each event compete in the final round.

NHSFR logo
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How far could the Dallas Cowboys go this year?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News