Wyoming contingent starts strong in 2nd round of National High School Finals Rodeo

Wyoming's strong showing at the National High School Finals Rodeo continued through the first two performances of the second round Thursday in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Gillette's Maddie Eskew grabbed the lead in pole bending with a 19.981-second run that was the fastest of the rodeo through eight performances. Gillette's Jordan Morman was in second place in barrel racing following her 17.505-second run that put her third in the average with a two-run time of 35.498 seconds. Worland's Maddie Fantaskey had a 17.762 that put her eight in the round and fifth in the average with a 35.799.

Sheridan's Tavy Leno was fifth in the average in goat tying and moved to third in the all-around standings, with Fantaskey (fifth) and Rozet's Ashlyn Goven (eighth) also in the top 10.

The boys contingent was led by Thermopolis bareback bronc rider Roedy Farrell, who was sixth in the round after his 71-point ride and third in the average with a two-head time of 144.

The second round runs through Saturday morning, with the final round Saturday night. The top 20 contestants in the average in each event compete in the final round.

