Wyoming continues strong showing at National High School Finals Rodeo

Rozet's Ashlyn Goven led a strong contingent of Wyoming cowgirls and cowboys through the first four performances of the National High School Finals Rodeo in Lincoln, Nebraska.
Goven continued to lead the barrel racing with a 17.494-second run and moved into fourth in pole bending with a 20.377 on Tuesday morning. Yoder's Haiden Thompson moved to the top of the goat tying leaderboard with a 7.36 Tuesday morning while Gillette's Rozlyn Herren is fifth with a 7.94. Worland's Maddie Fantaskey is tied for third in reined cow horse with 291.5 points.
On the boys' side, Jackson's Brody Hasenack is tied for second in bull riding after his 83-point performance Monday night. Also, Casper team ropers Teagan Bentley and Mason Trollinger are sixth with a 7,21 and tie-down roper Coy Thar from Rozet is sixth with a 10.36.
The first go-round of the NHSFR finishes Wednesday morning. The second go runs Wednesday night through Saturday morning, with the final go on Saturday night.
