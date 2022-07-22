Wyoming cowboys, cowgirls are in 3rd place at National High School Finals Rodeo

Wyoming cowboys and cowgirls continued their impressive showing at the National High School Finals Rodeo in Gillette through Friday morning's performance with both the boys and girls third in the team standings and Wyoming third overall.

Individually, Gillette's Hayden Welsh took the average lead in bull riding with an 87.5-point ride Friday morning to give him 164.5 points on two head. He joins Saratoga bareback bronc rider Tuker Carricato and goat tyer Tavy Leno atop the leader board. Carricato has 156 points on two head while Leno has a two-run time of 14.62 seconds.

Other cowgirls in position to finish in the top 20 in the average and qualify for Saturday night's short go-round are goat tyer RaeLee Caldwell of Gillette (5th, 16.15), barrel racers Rayne Grant of Wheatland (5th, 34.639) and Sydney Oedekoven of Gillette (16th, 35.080), breakaway roper Kailey Hutchison of Rozet (2nd, 6.01) and pole bender Ashlyn Goven of Rozet (8th, 40.894).

Grant is also second in the all-around standings, with Goven sixth.

For the cowboys, Greybull saddle bronc rider Jake Schlattmann is 7th with 137 points, Thermopolis bareback bronc rider Roedy Farrell is 8th with 136, Gillette tie-down roper Kolton Miller is 7th with 20.81 seconds, team ropers Jade Espenscheid of Big Piney and Cord Herring of Veteran are 11th with an 18.61 and Douglas' Broc Schwartzkopf is tied for 10th in reined cow horse with 584.5 points.