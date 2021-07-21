 Skip to main content
Wyoming cowgirls are in third after first round of National High School Finals Rodeo
NATIONAL HIGH SCHOOL FINALS RODEO

Wyoming cowgirls are in third after first round of National High School Finals Rodeo

Rozet's Ashlyn Goven and Yoder's Haiden Thompson have the Wyoming girls in position to compete for a team title at the National High School Finals Rodeo in Lincoln, Nebraska. Wyoming was in third place with 995 points after the first round was completed Wednesday morning. Texas led with 1,508.3 points, followed by Idaho with 1,003.3.

Goven won the first round of barrel racing with a 17.494-second run and finished fourth in pole bending to lead the all-around standings with 370 points. Thompson won the goat tying with a 7.36 and was fourth in the all-around.

Also in goat tying, Gillette's Rozlyn Herren finished seventh and Sheridan's Tavy Leno ninth. Worland's Maddie Fantaskey was tied for fourth in reined cow horse and Evanston's Mecarti Martin, who competes for the Utah team, placed ninth in breakaway roping.

On the boys' side, Jackson's Brody Hasenack tied for second in bull riding with an 83-point ride, Thermopolis bareback bronc rider tied for ninth and Casper team ropers Teagan Bentley and Mason Trollinger also finished ninth.

The second round of the NHSFR got underway Wednesday night and runs through Saturday morning, with the final round set for Saturday night.

