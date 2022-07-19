Wyoming girls are tied atop team standings at National High School Finals Rodeo

The Wyoming girls' team is tied with Texas for the lead in the team standings after four performances at the National High School Finals Rodeo in Gillette. Through Tuesday morning at the Cam-Plex, Wyoming and Texas had both scored 895 points.

Leading the charge for Wyoming are Wheatland's Rayne Grant and Yoder's Haiden Thompson, who are third and tied for fourth, respectively, in the all-around standings.

Grant is third in pole bending with a time of 20.178 seconds and is 13th in goat tying with an 8.12-second run. Thompson is setting the pace in goat tying after her 7.06-second run Tuesday morning and is also tied for 16th in the reined cow horse competition with 288.5 points and is 19th in breakaway roping with a time 3.34 seconds.

Additionally, Sheridan's Tavy Leno is third in goat tying (7.29), Rozet's Ashlyn Goven is 10th in barrel racing (17.437), and in girls' cutting Gillette's Adeline Norstegaard is tied for 11th (143) and Gillette's TeAnna Jolovich is tied for 16th (142).

For the Wyoming boys, who are in 12th place, Gillette bull rider Hayden Welsh is fifth with a 77-point ride, Thermopolis' Roedy Farrell is tied for ninth in bareback bronc riding with a 71, Weston's Coldy Boller is tied for 13th in cutting with a 141 and Douglas' Broc Schwartzkopf is tied for 20th in reined cow horse.

The first round concludes Wednesday morning, with the second round running Wednesday night through Saturday morning. The top 20 competitors in each event qualify for the short go-round Saturday night.