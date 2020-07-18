You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Wyoming girls take early lead at National High School Finals Rodeo
View Comments
HIGH SCHOOL RODEO

Wyoming girls take early lead at National High School Finals Rodeo

{{featured_button_text}}
WyoVarsity logo

Wilson's Hailey Hardeman and Wheatland's Rayne Grant both won their performances Saturday morning to give the Wyoming girls the early lead in the team standings at the National High School Finals Rodeo in Guthrie, Oklahoma. After two performances Wyoming has 800 points; Texas is second with 760.

Hardeman had a time of 2.78 second in breakaway roping to win the morning performance and sit fourth after two performances in the first go-round. Grant finished the pole bending course in 20.119 seconds and is second in the first go. Grant is 17th in barrel racing with a time of 16.265 to put her second in the all-around standings.

Yoder's Haiden Thompson, the defending rookie all-around champ, is second in the goat tying with a 7.67-second run and tied for sixth in the all-around. Worland's Maddie Fantaskey had a time of 15.86 in the barrels and is sixth in the first go and Wheatland's Easton Boyd scored 139 points in girls cutting.

For the boys, Gillette's Hunter Hayden had a 141 and is ninth in boys cutting and is the only Wyoming boys currently in the Top 10 in any event.

The NHSFR runs through Thursday.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Jack Nowlin returned to the Star-Tribune in 2007 after eight years covering Michigan State University athletics. A Wyoming native, and a graduate of Jeffrey City High School and the University of Wyoming, Jack serves as the Star-Tribune’s sports editor.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News