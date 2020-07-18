Wyoming girls take early lead at National High School Finals Rodeo

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Casper's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Wilson's Hailey Hardeman and Wheatland's Rayne Grant both won their performances Saturday morning to give the Wyoming girls the early lead in the team standings at the National High School Finals Rodeo in Guthrie, Oklahoma. After two performances Wyoming has 800 points; Texas is second with 760.

Hardeman had a time of 2.78 second in breakaway roping to win the morning performance and sit fourth after two performances in the first go-round. Grant finished the pole bending course in 20.119 seconds and is second in the first go. Grant is 17th in barrel racing with a time of 16.265 to put her second in the all-around standings.

Yoder's Haiden Thompson, the defending rookie all-around champ, is second in the goat tying with a 7.67-second run and tied for sixth in the all-around. Worland's Maddie Fantaskey had a time of 15.86 in the barrels and is sixth in the first go and Wheatland's Easton Boyd scored 139 points in girls cutting.

For the boys, Gillette's Hunter Hayden had a 141 and is ninth in boys cutting and is the only Wyoming boys currently in the Top 10 in any event.

The NHSFR runs through Thursday.

