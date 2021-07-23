Wyoming girls team moves into third at National High School Finals Rodeo

With just two performances remaining before Saturday night's short go-round at the National High School Finals Rodeo in Lincoln, Nebraska, the Wyoming girls team is third in the team standings and Wyoming is sixth overall.

Yoder's Haiden Thompson took the lead in the average in goat tying after her 8.4-second run Thursday night. Thompson has a two-run time of 15.76 seconds. Thompson entered Friday night's performance as one of 12 Wyoming competitors in the top 20 in the average.

For the girls, Rozet's Ashlyn Goven was second in pole bending, Worland's Maddie Fantaskey was sixth in reined cow horse and 11th in barrel racing, Sheridan's Tavy Leno was sixth in goat tying and Gillette's Jordan Morman was seventh in barrel racing.

For the boys, Jackson's Brody Hasenack was tied for fifth in bull riding, Sheridan's Will Albrecht was sixth in tie-down roping, Thermopolis' Rodey Farrell was seventh in bareback, Thermopolis team ropers Jase Longwell and McCoy Longwell were seventh and Gillette's Tryce Jolovich was tied for 17th in boys cutting.

Gillette's Maddie Eskew continues to lead the second round of pole bending with a 19.981.

