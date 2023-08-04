The 2023-24 high school sports season is almost upon us.

Class 4A football players, as well as all golfers and tennis players can hold their first practices Monday — Natrona County football will once again kick things off with a Midnight Madness practice for seniors at 12:01 a.m. Monday — and the first competitions come later in the week.

Here’s a quick recap of last year’s fall sports and a look at what to expect this season.

FOOTBALL

Class 4A

Sheridan is seeking its second three-peat in nine years (2015-17) and takes a 19-game winning streak into its Aug. 25 opener at Cheyenne Central. The Broncs have to replace some key players, including Colson Coon, the state’s back-to-back Gatorade Player of the Year. However, Sheridan does return all-state selections Dane Steel, the returning defensive player of the year, and Alex Haswell.

Cheyenne East might be the team to beat, though. The Thunderbirds welcome back three all-state selections in quarterback Camden Hayes, running back/defensive back Drew Jackson and defensive lineman Colby Olson. East had won three in a row against Sheridan before losing twice to the Broncs last year, including in the state championship game.

Semifinalists Natrona County and Cheyenne Central have to replace a number of starters but should once again be in the mix.

Class 3A

Star Valley knocked off two-time defending state champ Cody in the state title game, ending the Broncs’ 26-game winning streak in the process. The Braves return a handful of starters but have to replace the majority of their skill players, including record-setting quarterback Taft McClure.

Cody graduated an impressive senior class, but should challenge Star Valley for West Conference supremacy.

In the East, Douglas has won the past three conference titles but ended each of those seasons with a home loss in the semifinals. The Bearcats are looking to break through and make it back to War Memorial Stadium for the first time since 2014 and win their first state title since 2010.

Class 2A

Big Horn defeated Lovell 8-6 in the state championship game with a last-minute 61-yard touchdown pass and two-point conversion. The Rams hope for a repeat might hinge on its offensive and defensive lines and a late-season game at rising Tongue River.

Lovell has played in the past two state title games — the Bulldogs lost to Lyman in 2021 — but has to make its way through a tough West Conference slate against Lyman, Mountain View and Cokeville.

Class 1A/9-man

Pine Bluffs got back on top with a victory over Shoshoni in the state title game, but the Hornets need to find replacements for QB Stu Lerwick, WR Ryan Fornstrom and RB Dalton Schaefer if they hope to make it two in a row.

In the West, Shoshoni is looking at a major rebuild as well as an imposing conference schedule that includes back-to-back home games against Big Piney and Wind River, both of which are on the short list of title contenders.

Class 1A/6-man

Two-time defending state champ Snake River enters the season having won 21 consecutive games and three of the past four state titles. Returning all-staters Zane Matheson and Isaiah Skalberg will anchor the Rattlers’ bid for a three-peat.

The biggest challengers to Snake River’s throne are expected to be South Conference rivals Encampment and Dubois and North Conference favorite Burlington.

VOLLEYBALL

Class 4A

Behind a stellar senior class Kelly Walsh completed a 34-1 season with a sweep of Cody in the state championship match. The Trojans have just one returning starter in senior libero Makenna Lorenzen, but KW is built to reload, not rebuild.

Laramie should be primed to challenge Kelly Walsh for supremacy. The Plainsmen return senior Maddy Stucky, the state’s Gatorade Player of the Year, and only lost one player from last year’s third-place team.

Class 3A

Mountain View defeated Uinta County rival Lyman to win its second state championship in three years. Senior Kate Walker returns as an all-state outside hitter for the Buffalos.

Lyman, the 2021 champ, should once again be in the mix, along with Buffalo and Worland.

Class 2A

Burns knocked off 2021 champ Big Horn to win the program’s first state title and returns five starters, including all-state selection Brooke Hansen.

Big Horn might be the team to beat, though, as the Rams have three returning all-staters in senior Saydee Zimmer and Emma Prior and junior Emmie Mullinax.

Class 1A

Riverside rallied from two sets down to defeat Southeast and win its first state title. The Rebels have to replace a strong senior class, but do welcome back three starters in senior Dakota Cervantes, junior Vinaya Vanderploeg and sophomore Brooklynn Paxton.

Cokeville could be poised to win its first state title in three years — and 26th overall — as the Panthers return the majority of last year’s third-place team.

CROSS COUNTRY

Class 4A

The Cheyenne Central girls’ two-year reign at the top is expected to be challenged by Natrona County, which finished just six points back of the Indians at the state meet.

Central does return senior Emma Hofmeister (No. 9) and junior Rian Cordell-Reiner (No. 10), but the Fillies counter with juniors Ashley Gross (No. 5), Ally Wheeler (No. 6) and Nichole Clark (No. 7).

Star Valley is looking to become the first team since Laramie (2012-17) to repeat as the 4A boys’ champions. The Braves will be favored to do just that thanks to the return of two juniors — defending state gold medalist Habtamu Wetzel and Jase Burton (No. 7).

Class 3A

The Cody girls have won the past four state titles, but have to replace three of its top five runners. Lander junior Ameya Eddy is back to defend her individual state title, but will have to hold off a field that includes six other top-10 finishers.

Mountain View will count on a strong senior class to offset the loss of two-time state champ Owen Burnett. That could open the door for Cody, led by seniors Charlie Hulbert (No. 3) and Ben Stewart (No. 6), to claim the program’s first state title.

Class 2A

Two-time defending state girls’ champ Saratoga returns senior Marilee Williams (No. 2), sophomore Madison Rodriguez (No. 9) and junior Rhiwan Williams (No. 10) in its bid for a three-peat. Moorcroft senior Mallory Jones is back to defend her individual title.

With the graduation of Saratoga’s Grant Bartlett, there will be a new boys’ individual champ for the first time since 2018.

Rocky Mountain and Burlington combined to win last year’s team title, but with Burlington starting its own program this year the Huskies might be the favorites.

TENNIS

Boys

Cheyenne South senior Andrew Lock is back to defend his No. 1 singles title while defending state champ Jackson will count on senior Hayden Clark — the runner-up at No. 2 singles last year — to lead the way.

Girls

Kelly Walsh is undefeated the past two years and returns seniors Ella Catchpole and Taylor Nokes and junior Harper Klinger in its quest for a three-peat.

GOLF

Class 4A

The Kelly Walsh girls won their first state title in four years and return seniors Maddie Griffin (No. 9 last year) and Sydney Van Houten (No. 17).

Jackson won its second consecutive boys title and has senior Hayes Millham returning as a top-10 finisher. Kelly Walsh senior Josh Lane won individual gold last year in a playoff.

Class 3A

Seniors Parker Paxton (Riverton) and Erika Cook (Lovell) are both seeking their fourth consecutive state titles.

Paxton helped lead the Wolverines to back-to-back championships with help from Brodie Dale (No. 5) and Kyler Graham (No. 7).

The girls’ field should be loaded with each of the top-11 finishers from last year returning. That includes seniors Lily Nichols and Macy Jones, who tied for third last year; and Bryley Waring (No. 9) from back-to-back state champ Wheatland.

Class 2A

Thermopolis won its fifth consecutive boys’ state championship while Upton made it two in a row on the girls’ side. But both teams have to replace the individual state champs — Hadley Johnson for Thermopolis and Brooklyn Materi for Upton — which could open the door for other teams to reach the top of the podium.

GIRLS SWIMMING

Class 4A

Laramie’s quest to win its seventh state championship in a row will be a challenge with junior Rowyn Birdsley the Plainsmen’s only returning all-state selection.

That could open the door for 2022 runner-up Cheyenne Central, which welcomes back seniors Izzy Delay and Emily Meares and sophomores Sydney Gough and Kayleigh Hood.

Class 3A

Defending state champ Lander and runner-up Green River are once again the teams to beat. The Tigers return individual state champ Katy Anderson (100 back) along with four others who finished in the top five of their respective events.

The Wolves counter with two-event gold medalists Tavia Arnell (200 IM, 100 fly) and Tanith Smith (50 free, 100 free).