Wyoming high school sports press on amid omicron surge

While the recent surge of the omicron variant has wreaked havoc with professional and college sports, high school activities in Wyoming and across the nation have continued to move forward. Heading into the first weekend of competition for the 2022 winter season, there have been very few COVID-related cancellations in the state.

Wyoming High School Activities Association Commissioner Ron Laird is hoping that trend continues, primarily for the benefit of the student-athletes.

“If ever there was a time that showed the importance of high school activities, of kids having a purpose and something to look forward to, it’s now,” Laird said in a phone interview Tuesday from San Diego, where he was attending a national conference of state activities commissioners. “That’s one thing this pandemic has really emphasized is the mental and emotional health of our kids and they really need activities. We’ve tried to keep the focus of how important it is for the kids to have something like this to fall back on and have something that helps their emotional and mental health.”

The omicron variant has quickly become the dominant strain of coronavirus in the U.S. and elsewhere, though it's been identified with less frequency in Wyoming. The variant is more contagious, but there are indications that its symptoms are less severe than the delta variant or the original strain of the virus.

Omicron's spread has brought with it a wave of postponements in college and professional sports. The University of Wyoming Cowboys and Cowgirls basketball teams have both seen games put off due to the virus.

But that experience hasn't been mirrored on the high school level.

Laird praised the schools for being instrumental in allowing activities to continue to be a part of the curriculum.

“I’m proud of our school administrators because I know this hasn’t been easy for them,” he said. “They have continued to provide opportunities for the kids and I think our kids have really benefited because of it.”

Moving forward, Laird said the WHSAA will continue to trust the schools to remain in control of their activities and to keep doing what is best for their kids.

“Other than just reminding schools to continue to follow their protocols,” he said, “we have taken the stance that the schools are in the best position to make those decision of how they’re going to handle this. We have purposefully not come out with anything saying that these are the requirements that everybody has to follow. Obviously, if the state came out with state health orders again then we would certainly follow along with that.

“Every state is handling it exactly as we are,” he added. “At this point everybody is trying to return to normal as much as possible and deal with it on individual basis.”

That stance was evident in the fall when state-culminating events in all six sports – football, cross country, tennis, golf, girls’ swimming and volleyball – returned to pre-pandemic normalcy. Laird expects that to continue heading into the heart of the winter sports season.

“Each school has taken the approach that they’re going to do what is best for their kids and their district,” he said. “And that’s what they’ve done.”

Follow sports editor Jack Nowlin on Twitter @wyovarsity

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.