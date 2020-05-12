Wyoming moves forward with plans for American Legion baseball season

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The timing was far from perfect. But the response couldn’t have been better.

After the American Legion Baseball national organization posted a memo on its website late Friday that it was severing ties with any state organization planning on playing this season, Wyoming State Baseball Chairman Cody Beers contacted representatives of the state’s 40 American Legion programs on Mother’s Day.

“We had to call a big meeting on Sunday night to hash out how we were going to move ahead after (the national organization) pulled out,” Beers said. “It was the proudest moment of my time as state chairman. Forty programs were united, and that doesn’t happen every day. That night, everybody was like, ‘How do we make it happen?’”

In addition to the full support of each American Legion team in the state — although Green River has decided not to field a team this season while Laramie is expected to make a decision at a meeting Wednesday night — Beers said state commander Mike Cooke and state adjutant Jim Lish are “100 percent on board” with the decision.

Obviously, questions still remain before the season can move forward in the face of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Currently, teams are allowed to only have nine players practicing together at one time, although Beers is hoping that changes soon.