Wyoming moves forward with plans for American Legion baseball season

The timing was far from perfect. But the response couldn’t have been better.
After the American Legion Baseball national organization posted a memo on its website late Friday that it was severing ties with any state organization planning on playing this season, Wyoming State Baseball Chairman Cody Beers contacted representatives of the state’s 40 American Legion programs on Mother’s Day.
“We had to call a big meeting on Sunday night to hash out how we were going to move ahead after (the national organization) pulled out,” Beers said. “It was the proudest moment of my time as state chairman. Forty programs were united, and that doesn’t happen every day. That night, everybody was like, ‘How do we make it happen?’”
In addition to the full support of each American Legion team in the state — although Green River has decided not to field a team this season while Laramie is expected to make a decision at a meeting Wednesday night — Beers said state commander Mike Cooke and state adjutant Jim Lish are “100 percent on board” with the decision.
Obviously, questions still remain before the season can move forward in the face of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Currently, teams are allowed to only have nine players practicing together at one time, although Beers is hoping that changes soon.
“Right now programs have to be creative to even have a practice,” he explained. “There’s a potential that if the allowable group sizes are relaxed to 20 then teams could have a full practice. And if it’s relaxed to 40 or less we believe we could have some games. Of course, those games would be played with no fans in the house.”
While teams continue to figure out creative ways to hold practices, they also have to make sure all players are insured. Each team had previously insured its players through the national organization, but that no longer holds true. But with the national organization in the process of refunding that insurance money, programs are moving forward.
Beers added that Wyoming teams will be relegated to playing only in-state teams, with hopes of tournaments being played throughout the state.
“We think we can play tournaments,” he said. “We’ll have two teams play and then when that game is over we’ll get the facility ready and call the next two coaches and get ready for the next game. That will be our model for playing tournaments this year. I’m pretty optimistic that we can have a season and do it safely.
“This is a year when our state teams have to work together.”
As for when the season will start, Beers admitted he has a date in mind.
“I’m hoping we can open our season on Memorial Day weekend,” he said. “The bottom line is our kids want to play baseball, and we believe we can do it safely. These kids deserve a chance to shine.”
If all goes right, they’ll get that chance before the beginning of June.
