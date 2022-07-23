Wyoming sends 13 cowboys, cowgirls into short go-round of NHSFR

Wyoming cowboys and cowgirls have given their home-state fans plenty to cheer about at this year’s National High School Finals Rodeo in Gillette.

When the second go-round finished Saturday morning there were 13 in-state competitors headed to the championship go-round later that night. The top 20 competitors in the average in each event advanced to the short go.

Tuker Carricato, Hayden Welsh and Tavy Leno led the charge for Wyoming as all three contestants were atop the leader board in their respective event. Saratoga bareback bronc rider Carricato had two 78-point rides to give him a two-head total of 156 points; Gillette bull rider Hayden Welsh, whose dad Bobby Welsh won the NHSFR title in 2002, had an 87.5-point ride to win the second go and had a two-head total of 164.5; and Sheridan goat tyer Tavy Leno had a two-run time of 14.62 seconds.

Leno was one of three Wyoming goat tyers to advance to the short go, with Gillette’s RaeLee Caldwell sitting sixth with a 16.15 and Wheatland’s Rayne Grant 10th with a 16.43.

Grant also moved into the finals in pole bending, where she is second with a time of 29.786 seconds on two runs and in barrel racing, where she is fifth with a 34.639. The Wheatland cowgirl was second in the all-around standings after the second round.

Rozet’s Ashlyn Goven, who is seventh in the all-around, advanced to the short go in barrel racing (10th, 34.843) and pole bending (12th, 40.894). And Rozet’s Kailey Hutchison is ninth in breakaway roping with a 6.01.

The Wyoming girls team was second in the team standings behind Texas.

In addition to Carricato and Welsh, six other Wyoming cowboys made it to the short go. Thermopolis bareback bronc rider Roedy Farrell (tied for 14th, 136), Thermopolis saddle bronc rider Jake Schlattmann (9th, 137), Gillette tie-down roper Kolton Miller (10th, 20.81), and team ropers Jade Espenschied from Big Piney and Cord Herring from Veteran (17th, 18.61).

Broc Schwartzkopf from Douglas finished in a tie for sixth in the reined cow horse competition with 877.5 points on three runs and was fifth in the all-around standings.

The Wyoming boys team entered the short go in third place behind Utah and Texas. Wyoming also was second in the overall team standings after the second round.