Yoder's Haiden Thompson continues to lead goat tying average at NHSFR

Yoder's Haiden Thompson remained atop the goat tying average after Friday night's performance at the National High School Finals Rodeo. Thompson won the first round with a 7.36-second run and followed that with an 8.4 in the second round for a two-run time of 15.76 seconds.

Heading into Saturday's final performance of the second round, six Wyoming cowgirls were inside the top 20 in the average, which would earn them a spot in Saturday night's final round.

In addition to Thompson, Rozet's Ashlyn Goven was second in pole bending; Worland's Maddie Fantaskey was fourth in reined cow horse and 13th in barrel racing; Evanston's Mecarti Martin, who competes for Team Utah, was tied for fifth in breakaway roping; Sheridan's Tavy Leno was eighth in goat tying; and Gillette's Jordan Morman was ninth in barrel racing.

The Wyoming boys' contingent had eight cowboys in contention for a spot in the final round. Jackson's Brody Hasenack was tied for fifth in bull riding, Sheridan's Will Albrecht was eighth in tie-down roping, Thermopolis' Roedy Farrell was tied for ninth in bareback, Casper team ropers Teagan Bentley and Mason Trollinger were 10th and Thermopolis team ropers Jase Longwell and McCoy Longwell were 13th.

