Yoder's Haiden Thompson is 7th in breakaway roping average at NHSFR

Yoder cowgirl Haiden Thompson moved into the top 10 in breakaway roping Tuesday night at the National High School Finals Rodeo in Guthrie, Oklahoma. Thompson had a 3.26-second run and is now seventh in the average with a two-run time of 6.64 seconds.

Thompson is one of seven Wyoming competitors sitting inside the top 20 after Wednesday morning's performance. The top 20 in each event advance to the championship go-round on Thursday night.

Yoder's Kadra Clark was second in goat tying with a two-run time of 15.57 seconds, Rozet barrel racer Ashlyn Goven was 12th with a 31.796 and Gillette's Jordan Morman was 18th in pole bending with a 41.334.

For the boys, Big Piney team ropers Kolby Bradley and Arye Espenchied stood 15th with a time of 21.5 seconds on two runs and Thermopolis bareback bronc rider Roedy Farrell was 20th with 104.5 points on two head.

