Yoder's Haiden Thompson wins 1st go-round of goat tying at NHSFR

Haiden Thompson of Yoder won the first go-round of goat tying at the National High School Finals Rodeo in Gillette. Thompson's time of 7.06 seconds on Tuesday morning held up through the first go, which finished Wednesday morning at the Cam-Plex.

Thompson was one of three Wyoming goat tyers to finish in the top 20 of the first go, with Sheridan's Tavy Leno placing third with a 7.29 and Wheatland's Rayne Grant 16th with an 8.12.

Grant also finished fourth in pole bending with a 20.178-second run and fifth in barrel racing with a time of 17.236 seconds to lead the all-around standings. Ashlyn Goven from Rozet is sixth in the all-around after placing 13th in pole bending (20.508) and 16th in barrel racing (17.437).

The Wyoming girls, who are fourth in the team standings, also had Rozet's Kaeley Hutchison finish 12th in breakaway roping (2.76), Wright's Caitlin Moore 14th in pole bending (20.622) and Gillette's Adeline Norstegaard tie for 16th in cutting (143 points).

Leading the way for the Wyoming boys, who are 11th in the team standings, are Saratoga's Tuker Carricato, who placed third in bareback bronc riding with a 78-point ride; team ropers Jade Espenscheid of Big Piney and Cord Herring of Veteran, who are third with a 6.05-second run; and Gillette bull rider Hayden Welsh, who is seventh with a 77.

Also finishing in the top 20 of the first go were Thermopolis bareback bronc rider Roedy Farrell (tied for 11th with a 71), Greybull saddle bronc rider Jake Schlattmann (15th with a 70) and Gillette tie-down roper Kolton Miller (18th with a 10.42).

The second go-round runs Wednesday night through Saturday morning, with the short go-round set for Saturday night. The top 20 competitors in each event qualify for the short go.