Yoder's Haiden Thompson wins goat tying at National High School Finals Rodeo

Yoder's Haiden Thompson put the finishing touches on an impressive week by winning the average in the goat tying at the National High School Finals Rodeo on Saturday night in Lincoln, Nebraska.

Thompson entered Saturday night's final go-round second in the average but had a 7.91-second run to give her a three-run time of 23.67 seconds. Oregon's Kennedy Buckner was second with a time of 23.68.

Thompson helped lead the Wyoming girls to a second-place finish behind Texas in the team standings. The Wyoming boys placed 10th and the combined Wyoming team finished sixth. Texas won the girls, boys and combined team titles.

Thompson was one of 16 Wyoming cowboys or cowgirls to finish in the top 20 after two go-rounds and compete in the final round.

Rozet's Ashlyn Goven won the first go-round of barrel racing, placed fifth in the pole bending average and finished as the reserve all-around champion. Worland's Maddie Fantaskey was fourth in reined cow horse and 20th in barrel racing to finish sixth in the all-around.