Hunter Maldonado delivers Wyoming Cowboys to dramatic 63-61 win at Air Force

AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – It was a homecoming Hunter Maldonado will remember for the rest of his days.

The Colorado Springs native scored 31 points, including the game-winner as time expired, to will Wyoming to a dramatic 63-61 victory over Air Force on Friday at Clune Arena.

After a desperation 3-pointer by A.J. Walker tied the score with 9.6 seconds remaining, Maldonado drove down the court and hit a layup high off the glass to for the Cowboys (16-3, 5-1 Mountain West).

Graham Ike added 10 points and nine rebounds, but Maldo saved the day with the big man limited to 22 minutes due to foul trouble.

UW out-rebounded the Falcons 36-25, which helped make up for a 2-for-16 (12.5%) shooting night on 3-pointers.

Xavier DuSell, who missed the previous four games with a hamstring injury, returned to the lineup and scored two points off the bench.

The Pokes led 53-42 after a basket by Maldonado with 7:41 remaining, but it was the team’s last made field goal until the star point forward’s buzzer-beater.

Air Force climbed back into the game at the line with Walker getting the home team within 59-58 with a 3 before he tied the game in dramatic fashion.

UW will regroup for a massive home stand starting against Colorado State on Monday at the Arena-Auditorium.

Ike grabbed a rebound and scored to give UW a 37-30 lead but was called for his third foul with 16:31 remaining and exited the game.

After the Cowboys missed 10 of their first 11 3-point attempts, Drake Jeffries finally buried a shot behind the arc to extend the lead.

DuSell’s first field goal and a dunk by Oden made the score 48-38.

Ike checked back in with 8:53 left and made a free throw before committing foul No. 4 and getting the hook again with 8:19 on the clock.

The Mountain West’s leading scorer returned for crunch time and completed an and-one to give UW a 58-50 lead.

The Cowboys led 33-30 at the intermission on the strength of 18 first-half points from Maldonado.

Air Force scored the first five points of the game and led 22-13 after a 3 by Nikc Jackson with 8:55 remaining.

UW rallied with both Ike (two fouls) and Hunter Thompson (three fouls) parked on the bench due to early foul trouble.

Jeremiah Oden soared above the rim for an offensive layup and completed a three-point play to spark the visitors.

The Pokes tied the score on a dunk by Jeffries and Maldonado provided the team with its forst lead, 28-26, with 2:11 remaining after taking a charge on the other end.

Maldonado scored 13 of UW’s final 15 points in the first half, including a tough layup with two seconds left.

The Cowboys led despite shooting 1-for-10 from 3-point distance. UW turned seven offensive rebounds into eight second-chance points before the break.

Follow UW beat writer Ryan Thorburn on Twitter @By_RyanThorburn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.